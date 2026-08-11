According to reports, Arsenal are currently working on four signings and already have an ‘agreement’ for one arrival.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made four signings, having recruited Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

Guimaraes is their latest recruit, and he has been one of their leading targets in this window, though it has been reported that their remaining priorities are to sign a top-level winger and a new centre-back.

Arsenal have already missed out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior, so they are back to the drawing board for their next winger to be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also entered the market for a new centre-back to fill the void left by William Saliba, who is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury.

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Now, The Athletic have provided an update on Arsenal’s current transfer plans.

Regarding the centre-back department, the Gunners are said to have three options to be their next centre-back.

‘Arsenal maintain an interest in Ezri Konsa, but there is a significant gap between Aston Villa’s £60million valuation and Arsenal’s, which is closer to £40million. ‘There is admiration at Arsenal for Cristian Romero, but Tottenham are unwilling to countenance a sale to their north London neighbours, and Atletico Madrid are currently the likelier destination for the Argentinian international. Jacobo Ramon, whose Como side visit the Emirates Stadium for a friendly this week, is another centre-half on Arsenal’s shortlist.’

In attack, it is noted that the north ‘must decide whether to pivot to an alternative attacking target, or persist with their current attacking options’.

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Gabriel Martinelli update emerges as Arsenal eye two youngsters

The report also explains Arsenal’s pursuit of a new winger ‘could have implications for Gabriel Martinelli’, with his current club ‘open to trading him’ after receiving an ‘enquiry’ from Galatasaray.

It is also explained that the Gunners ‘continue their drive to recruit emerging talent’.

Arsenal are said to be ‘interested’ in signing 18-year-old Leicester City midfielder Louis Page, though they ‘currently trail Manchester United in the race for his signature’.

But they are much closer to signing 16-year-old Crystal Palace forward Mylo Bernard, who has ‘agreed to join’ the Premier League holders.

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