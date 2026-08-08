Fabrizio Romano has revealed the details of the ‘buy option’ in Ronald Araujo’s loan move from FC Barcelona to Liverpool.

Romano revealed on Friday night that the Reds have reached an ‘agreement’ with Barcelona to sign Araujo on loan.

Araujo will be Liverpool’s third summer signing after Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, while they remain in the market for attacking reinforcements with PSG pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye on their radar.

Liverpool have targeted Araujo after losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer, while they have been without Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez and Jacquet of late due to injury.

But Araujo will provide extra cover, and Romano revealed on Friday night that he will join Liverpool on loan with an option to buy.

READ: Sky Sports insiders drop huge update on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool after deal in principle report

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool agree loan deal to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, HERE WE GO!

‘Verbal agreement club to club with Barça now approved by director Deco.

‘New centre back for #LFC with a surprise bomba.’

Romano added: ‘More on the exclusive story of the day: Ronald Araujo will join Liverpool, it’s all done and documents being signed in 24h.

‘The loan agreement includes a BUY OPTION clause, up to #LFC as it’s NOT mandatory.

‘Barcelona already gave green light.’

Ronald Araujo ‘buy option’ as Liverpool still ‘on pole’ for Bradley Barcola

At the time, it was unclear how much Liverpool would have to pay to sign Araujo next summer if he impresses this season, but Romano has now confirmed that the ‘buy option’ has been set at 55 million euros (around £47m).

READ MORE: Liverpool’s dream 2026-27 XI under Andoni Iraola after Araujo loan signing

Romano has also confirmed that the centre-back is due to undergo a medical ahead of joining Liverpool on Sunday.

Romano said on X: ‘Ronald Araujo doesn’t travel with Barça squad today as he’s flying to Liverpool tomorrow for medical tests.

‘The buy option clause worth €55m (as per @ffpolo) for June 2027 is not mandatory, while #LFC will cover full salary.’

As mentioned, Barcola is another target and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claim the Reds are still ‘on pole’ for the winger, though they now face serious competition from Arsenal following their failure to land Vinicius Junior.

It is also noted that PSG have denied reports of an agreement with Liverpool after it was claimed on Friday that the two clubs had settled on a fee.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool have done the most groundwork at this stage and remain in pole position, but Arsenal’s intervention ensures the race is far from straightforward. ‘With PSG holding firm on their €150million valuation and Barcola pushing for a move, the next stage will depend on whether either Premier League giant is prepared to make the huge financial commitment required to land one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.’

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