Arsenal have been told to join Manchester City in the race to sign Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners are having a mixed transfer window, having finalised a deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes after Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

However, Arsenal have been struggling to sign a new top-level winger, with Mikel Arteta‘s side already failing to sign Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal are being linked with several notable alternatives, but ex-Gunners star Jeremie Aliadiere thinks his former club should battle Man City to sign Chelsea winger Neto.

“I just think: Yes, we’re champions, yes, we’ve made a lot of money. But at some point, you’ve got to balance the books as well,” Aliadiere told The Metro.

READ: Arteta is lucky, not clever. But Arsenal will still be champions again…

“When you think about the money that Arsenal already spent after Guimaraes’ arrival, what we’ve spent last year, plus we’ve only had Trossard leaving for money.

“Only the club will know financially where they are, but will they be able to go and spend 150 million on a new winger, or is it maybe financially more reasonable to go for a lower option?’

“Pedro Neto could be a great option…”

Aliadiere continued: “Pedro Neto could be a great option. He’s played in the Premier League for many years, is established, knows the league, a very, very good player.

“And don’t forget, we’ve already signed a left winger with Christos Tzolis. He’s a left winger, so you’re just adding top talent.

“We’ve spent 40million. ‘You can’t just spend 40 million and then just stick him on the bench and never play him. So I think you’ve got to keep every option open and see what is best financially for the club.”

READ MORE: Arsenal turn to hijack for £73m striker after Vinicius Junior blow with new target keen on move



Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is another candidate to join Arsenal, and Michael Owen has explained why he “would make sense”.

“I didn’t see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense,” Owen told The Metro.

“This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker.

“He would fit well into Arteta’s plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have.

“So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United.”

READ NEXT: Aston Villa response to Arsenal offer for Ezri Konsa revealed as squad resigned to £60m star leaving