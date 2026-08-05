Romano rates chances of Pedro Neto leaving Chelsea to rejoin Maresca at Man City

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists Chelsea are looking to keep Pedro Neto at Stamford Bridge after Manchester City made a “formal approach”.

Despite finishing tenth in the Premier League last term, the Blues have managed to hang onto most of their best players with Marc Cucurella the only starter to depart so far.

Players like Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have been declared untouchable by Chelsea as they look to give Xabi Alonso the tools to bounce back this coming season.

But they could face a testing last few weeks in the transfer market with widespread reports on Tuesday indicating that Man City have made an approach for Portugal international Neto.

The Citizens have brought in Mathys Detourbet (£21.5m, Troyes), Elliot Anderson (£116m, Nottingham Forest), Pierce Charles (£3m, Sheffield Wednesday) and Jeremy Monga (£12.5m, Leicester) so far this summer.

Revealing interest from Man City in Neto on Tuesday, Romano posted on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester City make direct contact with Pedro Neto’s camp as talks start over possible move. Neto among #MCFC target if Savinho goes to Spurs while he’s also understood to be on Tottenham list as backup option. Deal also depends on Chelsea valuation. ‘

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Adding more meat to the bones, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City made a formal approach today to Pedro Neto’s representatives to explore the possibility of bringing the Portuguese winger to the club.

“Enzo Maresca is a big factor in this deal because he knows Pedro Neto very well from their time together at Chelsea. He’s a player Maresca appreciates a lot.

“Manchester City are looking for a winger because there is a real possibility that Savinho leaves the club. Pedro Neto is considered an ideal opportunity and a player they rate very highly.

“This also depends on Chelsea’s valuation. Pedro Neto is not on Chelsea’s list of players for sale and remains part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

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“If Chelsea receive an important offer, then the situation could develop. Otherwise, he is not expected to leave. Contacts with his representatives are ongoing and the player could be open to the move. Everything now comes down to the financial negotiations.

Tottenham have discussed Pedro Neto as a ‘backup option’

“Pedro Neto is also one of the names discussed internally by Tottenham as a backup option.

“Tottenham’s first, second and third priority remains Savinho. I still believe Savinho has a very good chance of joining Tottenham before the end of the transfer window.

“If that deal does not happen, Pedro Neto could become an option for Spurs.”

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