Next Liverpool signing after Barcola becomes clearer as Reds transfer ‘mindset’ is revealed

Liverpool could look to bring in another attacker once they have secured a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

The Reds have made just two new signings so far this summer with Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna, while Jeremy Jacquet completed his long-awaited move from Rennes.

Liverpool want more, especially a new winger, after they announced in March that Mohamed Salah would be leaving Anfield to pursue a new challenge, which we now know will be at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande was ruled out earlier on in the summer, despite Liverpool making a bid, after the Ivory Coast international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain.

And recently PSG’s Barcola has emerged as their top target to fill the void left by Salah with the France international reportedly keen on arriving at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Liverpool’s progress on bringing Barcola to Merseyside in a recent YouTube video with official club-to-club talks now underway.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

READ: Liverpool reach decision on triggering buy-back clause to re-sign Jarell Quansah for £70m

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

Could Liverpool sign another attacker after Barcola?

Trusted Liverpool journalist David Lynch also brought a promising update on Barcola and insisted that another attacker could well be their next target once they seal a deal for the Frenchman.

Lynch told Anfield Index: “I think so, and again kind of further to conversations I’ve had, I think that’s the mindset as well. There really is a feeling they need to add more in attack and that’s not just kind of one in, one out with Barcola.

“I think there’s a feeling that they absolutely have to get Barcola over the line and then kind of see where they’re up to, but to add more because they feel like they’re a little bit short in that area.”

Despite no major breakthrough for Barcola, Lynch still expects the PSG forward to leave for Liverpool this summer, he adds: “I still just think that the direction of travel here is clearly that Barcola leaves, isn’t it?

“I mean, I think what’s been apparent, I think I’ve said it on this podcast weeks and weeks ago, is that the conditions are there to expect him to leave PSG.”

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