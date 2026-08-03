Romano drops major Barcola to Liverpool update after compromise confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major development in the Bradley Barcola transfer saga, while a second reporter is insistent PSG will sell to Liverpool for much less than what’s being reported.

Liverpool are determined to make Barcola, 23, their biggest signing of the summer. The winger has been identified as the premier wide option on the market, with the Reds showing no interest in moving for Vinicius Junior and going all in on Barcola.

Forging an agreement on personal terms will not prove problematic for the Reds. Barcola has already signalled his intention to move to Anfield despite interest from equally high profile suitors like Arsenal.

And with Barcola making it clear he won’t pen fresh terms in Paris, the Ligue 1 giant are ready to cash in, if the price is right, of course.

Prior reliable reports claimed PSG value Barcola at a gigantic €170m / £145m. Liverpool have no intention of going that high.

Whether an agreement that satisfies both clubs can be struck will only be determined when the teams enter direct and official negotiations.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano when reporting on YouTube channel on Monday, that vital step has now been taken.

Liverpool enter official talks with PSG

He stated: “The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

Romano concluded his update on YouTube by declaring Barcola to Liverpool is a deal which is “absolutely on.”

Regarding the costs involved, Romano shed further light when providing a brief update on X.

He noted the value of the ‘initial bid’ Liverpool have proposed during their talks with PSG so far is around €100m / £86m.

Naturally, that falls some way below the types of figures PSG would accept, though a separate update from Pete O’Rourke claims PSG won’t hold out for the €170m / £145m asking price that was originally relayed.

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PSG could sell Bradley Barcola for €140m / £120m

Per O’Rourke, PSG will actually be willing to sell Barcola to Liverpool if the Reds offer around €140m / £120m.

He explained: “The problem is trying to agree a fee with PSG. Obviously PSG are holding out for big money, around £120 million for Barcola.

“Liverpool don’t really want to pay that much for him. They’re hoping they can get him for under £100million plus add-ons, with incentives, maybe, to bring that deal closer to PSG’s valuation.

“Again it’s a deal that’s ongoing. There’s optimism, I think, on Liverpool’s side that the deal can be done, especially now if they’ve got the thumbs up from the player’s side that he would be keen to make that move to Anfield, and that’s big factor in it.”

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