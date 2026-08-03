PSG respond to first Liverpool offer for Bradley Barcola as ‘big factor’ emerges

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to reject a first offer for Bradley Barcola from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in one new winger this summer with Spain international Victor Munoz joining from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m.

Liverpool are looking to sign another winger to make up for the loss of Mohamed Salah, who left at the end of the season, while Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Yan Diomande had been Liverpool’s top target to improve in the wide areas but the RB Leipzig winger is now set to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

And now Liverpool have turned their full attention to focus on doing a deal to sign Barcola from PSG with the France international in demand this summer.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke recently revealed that the “problem” for Liverpool will be attempting to get near the French club’s £120m demands.

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O’Rourke said: “The problem is trying to agree a fee with PSG. Obviously PSG are holding out for big money, around £120 million for Barcola. Liverpool don’t really want to pay that much for him. They’re hoping they can get him for under £100million plus add-ons, with incentives, maybe, to bring that deal closer to PSG’s valuation.

“Again it’s a deal that’s ongoing. There’s optimism, I think, on Liverpool’s side that the deal can be done, especially now if they’ve got the thumbs up from the player’s side that he would be keen to make that move to Anfield, and that’s big factor in it.”

PSG to reject Liverpool’s first bid?

And now Football Insider have revealed that PSG ‘are set to reject Liverpool’s first offer’ for Barcola with the Reds keen to agree a fee nearer to £100m.

O’Rourke added in Football Insider‘s latest update: “Talks will be ongoing between Liverpool and PSG, and they’re preparing a first bid. More than likely, that will get turned down, but I’m sure there’ll be ongoing discussions between the two clubs to see if they can thrash out a deal.

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“And obviously if PSG bring in Magnes Akliouche from Monaco, then maybe that could free up space to allow them to let Barcola to move on.”

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on a potential Liverpool deal for Barcola on Sunday, he said: “Next week, new contacts [will be] prepared between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola. It’s not a surprise.

“Liverpool will try for Barcola. Now it’s time to make it happen on [the] club side, because the player, Barcola, wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola is more than open to joining [the] Liverpool project. The conversations will continue next week. My feeling, this is not going to be something imminent. So I don’t expect that he will go on Monday or on Tuesday.

“There is still work to do between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. So there is a possibility this is going to be a saga in this summer transfer window, but this depends on Liverpool, on how much they want to spend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to negotiating, but their conditions… [an] expensive deal. So negotiations are going to take place for Barcola, but don’t forget that the player wants to go to Liverpool and that Liverpool consider Barcola their top, top target.”

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