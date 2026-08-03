Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is still prioritising a contract renewal at the Bernabeu but there is a boost for Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to add quality and not quantity to their squad this summer after winning the Premier League title last season for the first time in 22 years.

Arsenal have so far brought in Illan Meslier on a free transfer and Christos Tzolis in a deal worth around £34m, while Piero Hincapie has made his loan move into a permanent deal.

The Gunners still want to sign more players with a deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes edging closer, while an attacker is towards the top of their list.

Arsenal have made Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior one of their top targets after refusing to reach the £117m that Chelsea paid for Morgan Rogers.

Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin has revealed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has now ‘spoken’ with Vinicius Junior to outline his vision and project with the Brazil international at the club.

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Valentin posted on X: ‘Arteta has spoken with Vinicius Junior

‘He has explained the Arsenal project to him and the importance of Vinicius in the club’s growth.’

What Vinicius Junior is ‘expected to tell’ Real Madrid this week

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Vinicius Junior ‘has returned to Madrid to hold fresh talks with the club’s hierarchy’ as Arsenal continue to push for his signature.

Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are ‘broadly aligned’ on the salary and contract length of his potential new contract but the La Liga giants are not willing to pay a huge signing-on bonus, demanded by the Brazilian.

The report adds: ‘TEAMtalk understands that difference in philosophy remains the biggest stumbling block and, unless one side softens its position, it threatens to derail an agreement altogether.

READ: Romano reveals Newcastle have now ‘accepted’ Guimaraes exit to Arsenal ahead of ‘medical’

‘Despite the hurdles, sources insist Vinicius is expected to tell Real’s hierarchy this week that his preference remains to stay in Madrid if an agreement can eventually be reached.’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Arsenal could offload a number of players if they manage to get a deal over the line for Vinicius Junior.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It will mean some sales of some description. And so, you know, they want to try and make him a marquee player.

“It’d be great to see somebody of that skill playing in the Premier League, become a real headline stopper for us, and we’d be watching his progress very much, and it would add big numbers to the Premier League globally as well.

“There’s a lot for it, and it is a real sign of intent from Arsenal, and I think they are taking it seriously. So yes, I think they can do it. It’ll be a stretch.

“But, it would be one of those transformational signings if it comes off.”

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