Man Utd get serious in pursuit of Juventus midfield mastermind

Manchester United have identified Juventus star Teun Koopmeiners as a player who could complete their midfield rebuild this summer, as per a report.

After missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, Man Utd spent a combined £85million on midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. They had previously struck a £38m agreement with Atalanta for Brazilian midfielder Ederson, but the move was scrapped after he failed a medical.

United are still searching for a third player who can complement the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Santos and Tielemans, potentially giving Michael Carrick one of the best midfields in the Premier League in the process.

They hold interest in Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott, but those two stars will be difficult to sign. As a result, United are prioritising Roma’s Manu Kone and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion, whom they agreed personal terms with last summer.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juve’s Koopmeiners is a new option being considered by INEOS chiefs.

Koopmeiners ‘could soon leave’ Turin following the return of Douglas Luiz, and fans have been told to ‘watch out for the buzz from the Premier League’, where United and Aston Villa are ‘particularly interested’ in the Netherlands international.

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Moves from United and Villa are ‘starting to get serious’, it is claimed, with Koopmeiners ‘increasingly close to leaving’ Juve in search of consistent game time.

Juve CEO Giovanni Carnevali aims to pick up at least €30m (£26m) when selling the 28-year-old, who joined the Bianconeri from Atalanta in August 2024.

The report suggests United or Villa could sign Koopmeiners on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2027.

Koopmeiners is a composed midfielder who would bring tactical IQ, calmness and a great passing range to the United midfield.

Although, the Red Devils are looking for a midfield destroyer to complete their overhaul, and Koopmeiners does not quite fit into that category.

Tchouameni, Baleba also on Man Utd list

As such, Tchouameni or Baleba might be better solutions for Carrick’s side.

United are interested in Tchouameni despite the fact he has verbally agreed a new contract with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman wants to stay at Madrid this summer but could consider a move if Manchester City’s Rodri arrives as his replacement.

Baleba will be easier for United to snare as he is very much open to leaving Brighton and taking the next step in his career.

United held talks for Baleba last year but were put off by Brighton’s £100m demands. That price tag has since dropped to £70m, giving United a great opportunity to land the Cameroonian this time around.

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