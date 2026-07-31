Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed his latest update as Liverpool attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international left Anfield at the end of the season.

Spain winger Victor Munoz has joined from Osasuna already this summer but the youngster is not Liverpool‘s main winger signing this summer.

Their top target for an elite winger was RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande but it became clear that he wanted to move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

Italian transfer expert Romano has revealed that a “verbal agreement is fully in place” for Diomande to join Real Madrid this summer with the Ivory Coast international set to complete his medical soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The next signing will be Yan Diomande.

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“Sometimes in the transfer market there is a gentleman’s agreement where one club allows the other to complete another signing before announcing a deal. But believe me, the agreement is done. Yan Diomande will become a Real Madrid player in the next few days.

“The here we go is 100% verbally confirmed. The player still has to travel, complete his medical and sign the contract, but the verbal agreement is fully in place.”

Romano reveals ‘the real challenge’ facing Liverpool in Barcola race

PSG winger Barcola has now emerged as the top target for Liverpool but Romano has revealed that the “main issue” standing in the way of a deal is the asking price.

Romano added: “Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives.

“The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move.

“The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment.

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“The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.

“Nothing is imminent. There has been talk of a bid being prepared, but this is not the main issue.

“Liverpool want Barcola and they will make a bid. The agreement with the player will also come. The real challenge is reaching a financial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That could take time because PSG have already lost several attacking players and are still completing other business.

“The French club also need time to secure replacements before allowing another important forward to leave.”

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