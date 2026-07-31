Journalist Ben Jacobs insists that the “leading target” for Man Utd as they aim to sign one more midfielder is Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, as they look to transform their midfield under Michael Carrick.

Man Utd were also close to signing Atalanta star Ederson as their third midfield signing but a deal fell through at the last minute over medical concerns.

There was a report earlier this week which claimed Man Utd have narrowed their midfield search down to two options with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Roma’s Manu Kone their preferred options.

Giving an update on Baleba, Kone and Man Utd interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd. There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd. It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

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“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story. And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not. So, that’s the status around these players.

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“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

Jacobs: ‘In theory, Tchouameni is the leading target’ at Man Utd

However, reliable journalist Jacobs has told The United Stand that Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni “is the leading target” for Man Utd – but it all depends on the price the Spanish side ask for.

Jacobs said: “There’s a verbal agreement in place (between Real Madrid and Tchouameni on a new contract).

“If that deal doesn’t come to fruition, price is the key thing! Not wage! It would be possible to reach an agreement with Tchouameni, but it’s about what type of fee Real Madrid would be looking for.”

The journalist added: “In theory, if the door opened even a tiny bit, and the price was right, Man United would want to. In theory, Tchouameni is the leading target.

“In practice, we can’t say that they’re working on it, because we have to respect the fact that there are verbal terms on a new deal and at any moment the door could shut if Real Madrid choose to announce it.”

“It would be POSSIBLE to reach an agreement with Tchouameni!” 😱 👀 Should United go all out for the French midfielder? 👇️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/Yxxwy1jkOG — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 30, 2026

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