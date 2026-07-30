The agent of a World Cup record holder has confirmed contact from Manchester United, while stating his next transfer is “close” to completion.

Numerous stars previously unknown to most of the world starred during the World Cup. Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, Alex Freeman from the USA and Paraguay’s Orlando Gill among them.

Gill made more saves (28) than any other goalkeeper at the tournament.

It was suggested that he had caught the eye of United, and a report that followed suggested his camp expected a bid from the Red Devils.

Gill’s agent, Mario Jara, has stated there was indeed contact with the Red Devils.

He told DSports Radio: “We are in talks with English clubs as well as clubs in Germany. There were enquiries with Manchester United. We only received two concrete offers. We are currently in the negotiation phase.

“The sale is close, the time is right. We have to handle it very carefully because there are many things involved. It’s ideal for him to take a step up in quality. He’s prepared and capable of playing in any league, without a doubt.”

There has been opposition to suggestions that United have come after Gill, and it is most likely that the impending transfer is to another club, though to which one remains to be seen.

Fabrizio Romano denies United rumour

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has been the most vocal in suggesting Gill shan’t be heading to Old Trafford.

He said: “I saw a link coming from Paraguay, Man Utd negotiating for Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper from Paraguay who had a fantastic World Cup.

“But the story is not true. Man Utd signed Karl Darlow and already have a first goalkeeper in Senne Lammens.

“Darlow will be the back-up, Tom Heaton is the third goalkeeper, and meanwhile Altay Bayindir is still there.

“They’re looking for a solution for Bayindir, but Man Utd already decided to let him go. So for the goalkeeper [Gill], no movements.”

Indeed, Gill’s performances in the World Cup suggested, whatever the level is he heads to, that he should be a starter.

Usurping Lammens seems unlikely after a faultless first season in Manchester, and the Red Devils haven’t signed Darlow for nothing, so the Paraguay keeper wouldn’t be in their top two, and therefore there’d be no reason to sign him.

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