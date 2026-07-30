Tottenham insider John Wenham feels the club can “really push for top four” again, but believes four stars who saw little football last season need to get back to it.

Spurs have not finished in the top four of the Premier League since 2021/22, and have been way off the pace in the last couple of seasons. In both, they have finished 17th, and last season, that saw them fight until the final day for safety.

Roberto De Zerbi was at the helm for the final seven games of the campaign, winning three games. He’s made a great start to the summer transfer window, with six signings made.

The boss has also revealed he’s looking at the attack now, and has hinted at a big new signing coming.

But Tottenham insider Wenham feels players already at the club will be important pillars of the season, with top four possible.

He told Tottenham News: “Kudus was our best player last season until he was injured in January and was a massive loss for us when he had that setback in April.

“De Zerbi came in, said what a big player he was going to be for him and in our fight against relegation last season and then he was injured almost immediately after he took the job, which was a huge blow for us because he is one of our better players.

“Having him back would be like a new signing but I’m concerned that he’s not available to contribute on this pre-season tour and has been left behind to work on his rehabilitation.

“We will need him to play and we will need him to contribute this season because he’s our best right winger by a long, long way.

“Fingers crossed he can come back soon because that’s a massive asset for us, he will flourish under De Zerbi as we’ve seen how well he had Kaoru Mitoma playing for Brighton under his management style and I can see Kudus being the same, being a real danger for opposition and a massive asset for Tottenham.

“If we have James Maddison and some of these players that have been missing for so long, if we can get Xavi Simons back and Dejan Kulusevski, we really can push to be in the top four next season.”

With the squad they have, so long as Tottenham can land one or two new attackers, they should indeed be in the top four again next season.

De Zerbi discusses next signing

De Zerbi has suggested there’s a big new signing coming at Spurs, stating: “In the transfer market, when I want one player, I become like a shark, no chance to say no!

“The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure, but we completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba!”

READ MORE: De Zerbi informs Spence of exit decision as Euro giants advance on fellow Tottenham left-back