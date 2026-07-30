Djed Spence is still wanted at Tottenham but Souza could leave

Roberto De Zerbi has made his feelings clear on Djed Spence exiting Tottenham this summer, as a pair of European giants are in the mix for a Spurs left-back.

Spence’s future has changed a few times this summer. Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed he was told he wasn’t going to be part of De Zerbi’s plans going forward.

Amid the pursuit of Inter Milan, sources stated Spence was open to that move.

But that was before the World Cup, where the English defender put together some fantastic displays, particularly in the knockouts against Norway and Argentina.

De Zerbi has since told the versatile full-back he doesn’t want him to leave.

The Tottenham boss told media: “I repeat what I said to Djed, and to Lucas [Bergvall]

“I would like you to stay if you want to stay. If you don’t want to stay, if you want to leave, then you have to leave.”

Whether that changes Spence’s view on his future remains to be seen, but a lot of fans would surely like him to stay at Tottenham following his World Cup performances.

But there are a few side on his tail, with Liverpool and Everton also known to be admirers.

Souza agrees to Porto move

Fellow Tottenham left-back Souza appears to be nearing an exit from north London this summer, having only joined the club from Santos in January.

Indeed, GE Globo reports he has agreed to personal terms with Porto, who have been tracking the 20-year-old since his youth days.

Porto are now said to be in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Tottenham over the Brazilian, who is seeking regular opportunities as he looks to solidify himself for a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad in four years.

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Fellow Portuguese side Benfica are reported to have lodged a €20million (£17.1m) bid for Souza, and though it’s not clear what the outcome of that has been, it seems the fact Porto are in advanced negotiations means they’re on top.

Indeed, the giants are said to have ‘acted quickly’ to outbid their rivals.

With Souza having only played four times since joining Tottenham in January, it’s unlikely they’re married to the idea of keeping him, but the left-back’s future could be tied to that of Spence, as losing both would leave them short in the position.

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