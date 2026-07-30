Arsenal believe that Eddie Howe’s departure from Newcastle United will enhance their chances of signing Bruno Guimaraes, who has already agreed on personal terms with the Gunners, according to reports.

Guimaraes has emerged as Arsenal’s top midfield target in the summer transfer window, with the north London club determined to sign the Brazil international midfielder.

Arsenal and Newcastle are already in talks over a deal for Guimaraes, who starred for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

While Arsenal are willing to pay £75million for the former Lyon star, Newcastle are looking for £85m for their star midfielder.

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Guimaraes has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta “pushing” to get a deal done.

Bruno Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

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“Arsenal want Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts.

“Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement.

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“Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.”

It has now emerged that Arsenal believe that Howe’s departure as the Newcastle manager will enhance their chances of signing the midfielder.

Howe is leaving Newcastle, who have reached an agreement in principle with Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle to replace him.

Arsenal pleased with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle exit

According to an account on X, which is made up of a ‘team of five elite reporters’, has over 728,000 followers and was cited by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein in the summer of 2025, Guimaraes now plans to hold talks with the Newcastle chiefs over his future, with Arsenal growing in optimism that a deal will happen.

The account wrote on X at 9:45am on July 30: “Exclusive

“Bruno Guimaraes is really disappointed that his manager/friend Eddie Howe has left @NUFC

“This will affect his future and he has called a meeting with the club owners for tomorrow.”

The account added at 11:15am: “Exclusive

“Arsenal officials believe Eddie Howe leaving @NUFC will be a boost for their desire to sign #nufc captain Bruno Guimaraes”.

TEAMtalk also reported that Guimaraes is now set to follow Howe out of Newcastle.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that ‘Howe’s departure has only reinforced the midfielder’s belief that this is the right moment to end his spell on Tyneside’.

A source said: “Everyone believes Bruno is leaving now.

“Things are progressing and there is a feeling it will happen sooner rather than later.”

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