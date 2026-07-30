Matthias Jaissle to Newcastle ‘biggest step backwards’ as three top stars ‘will all leave now’

Matthias Jaissle, who could replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle United manager

Don Hutchison has predicted Matthias Jaissle to fail as Newcastle United manager should he replace Eddie Howe, with the former Sunderland midfielder also tipping Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to leave in the summer transfer window.

Howe is leaving as the Newcastle manager, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano breaking the bombshell news on Thursday evening.

Romano posted on X at 8:44am on July 30: “EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to part ways with Newcastle with immediate effect.

“Big developments expected at #NUFC with decision to change + talks already starting for his replacement.”

The Italian journalist also revealed Matthias Jaissle is the top candidate to become the new manager of Newcastle, who are in talks for the Al-Ahli boss.

Romano wrote on X at 8:46am: “EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Jaissle, top candidate and in advanced talks to become Newcastle new head coach!

READ: Business as usual for Newcastle as £24.5m signing triggered despite shock Howe exit

“He’s the number one candidate to replace Eddie Howe, deal CLOSE.”

TEAMtalk has since reported that Newcastle have reached ‘an agreement in principle’ for Jaissle to replace Howe as the first-team manager.

Jaissle has been in charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli since 2023 and has done well in the role.

The 38-year-old German manager led Al-Ahli to Saudi Super Cup success in 2025, as well as to AFC Champions League Elite triumphs in 2025 and 2026.

During his time as the manager of Red Bull Salzburg, the young German manager won the Austrian Bundesliga title twice and the Austrian Cup in 2022.

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Former Sunderland midfielder and Newcastle fan Hutchison, though, believes that the Magpies are making a bad decision regarding Jaissle.

The ESPN pundit, who does co-commentary on Saudi Pro League games, has also predicted Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to leave in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal want to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window, while Manchester United are keen on Hall.

Newcastle warned against appointment Matthias Jaissle

Hutchison posted on X about Howe leaving Newcastle: “I had a feeling this would happen.

“He built a team that could be 2nd 3rd G Keeper Tino Botman Thiaw Hall Anderson Bruno Tonali R winger Isak Gordon.

“Now got to start all over again.

“I don’t blame him 1 bit!!!!!!

“Matthias Jaissle won’t cut it,not sure fans will take to him”

Hutchison added about Jaissle potentially becoming new Newcastle manager: “The biggest step backwards in the world mate!!!

“This is where the wheels could completely fall off and Newcastle start going through about 3/4 managers in the next couple of years.

“Players will all leave now. Bruno Hall Tino etc etc”

The pundit further stated about Jaissle: “1st thing you will see are his stupid tight suit.

“He will try and play football but in my opinion Newcastle best version of themselves is to be f***ing horrible to play against (especially at home)

“Newcastle fans can latch onto that very quickly- Thats NOT his style.”

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