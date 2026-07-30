The Prem table since Eddie Howe took over at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle United in a sticky situation but it must be remembered how far the manager has brought the Magpies.

The news broke on Thursday morning that Howe is to leave St James’ Park just three weeks before the start of the new season.

Newcastle have wasted little time in finding a replacement, with Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle set to come in.

Howe’s departure ends a reign of almost four years and nine months. And while Newcastle are in the midst of tumultuous summer, with their best players scrambling for the exit door, they are in considerably better shape than where Howe found them.

When he took over in November 2021, this is where he found them…

From second-bottom of the Premier League, Howe has taken Newcastle to the Champions League twice and brought their first major trophy since 1969.

Of course, the Saudi money is a factor. Since they bought the club from Mike Ashley a month before they appointed Howe, Newcastle’s net spend was around the £400million mark prior to this summer when they have banked huge fees for Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

But, as Chelsea have shown, it isn’t as simple as throwing money at the squad. Howe has – for the most part – moulded a squad and a team to be competitive towards the top of the table.

Indeed, in the period since Howe took over when they were off the bottom of the league only on goal difference, here is the full Premier League table…

Under Howe, Newcastle have outperformed half of the Big Six, sitting fifth in the table over 179 matches.

He may leave under a cloud, but his Newcastle legacy cannot be disputed and he will be a hard act to follow.