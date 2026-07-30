David Ornstein has reported that Eddie Howe recently made a U-turn on his Newcastle United future, and he is leaving for three reasons.

Howe is rightly regarded as one of Newcastle United’s greatest managers, having helped them win the Carabao Cup and play in the Champions League for two of their past three seasons.

However, the Englishman was under pressure for most of the 2025/26 campaign as Newcastle slumped to a bottom-half Premier League finish.

This saw Howe linked with an exit from Newcastle, but the board’s poor handling of transfers also contributed to their decline as the manager had to operate with one hand behind his back.

Despite this, Howe was expected to remain in charge of Newcastle heading into next season, and their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign are well underway.

So it came as a shock when Ornstein revealed on Thursday morning that the respected boss is now ‘set to leave’ Newcastle.

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Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. All parties initially chose to continue but 48yo has informed #NUFC of decision to take break & will depart after 5yrs as head coach. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli lined up as replacement.’

In a story for The Athletic, Ornstein has added that Howe recently made a U-turn on his future at Newcastle.

Ornstein explained: ‘Howe decided to remain at St. James’ Park at the end of last season but has since had a change of heart and will depart in the coming days after five years in charge. ‘

The 48-year-old, who led Newcastle to their first trophy in 70 years with the 2025 Carabao Cup, has told the club he wants to take a break from football. The situation is amicable and Newcastle are well prepared for his exit, with talks between Jaissle and the club at an advanced stage.’

Three reasons for Eddie Howe’s exit from Newcastle revealed

As Ornstein mentions, Howe’s intention to take a break is one factor behind his exit.

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The Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope, meanwhile, has stated that Howe also felt that ‘the time is right to part ways’ so he and the club can go in different directions.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that Newcastle’s poor transfer activity has also factored into Howe’s decision to leave.

Jacobs said on X: ‘More on Eddie Howe’s departure.

‘Howe told Newcastle’s hierarchy he wanted to leave several weeks ago but agreed to stay on until a replacement found.

‘A decision not taken lightly and informed in part by high-profile exits at the club. Howe aware even before Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali left that there would be sales.

Al-Ahli’s Matthias Jaissle expected to replace Howe.’

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