According to reports, Manchester City are edging closer to signing Lille youngster Ayyoud Bouaddi as a replacement for Rodri.

Unsurprisingly, Man City have been active in this summer’s transfer window, having already splashed out over £100m to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

And Man City’s next signing could be another centre-midfielder, with Enzo Maresca’s side making a move for Bouaddi.

The talented teenager is regarded as one of the world’s best young midfielders after he shone for Lille and Morocco during the 2025/26 campaign.

Bouaddi has been linked with several Premier League and European sides in recent weeks, though Man City have emerged as his most likely destination.

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And Man City appear to be moving strongly for Bouaddi because Ballon d’Or winner Rodri looks likely to join Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid have now ‘approached’ Man City ‘for the first time’ over signing Rodri.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid have approached Manchester City for Rodri for the first time. Negotiations have started with verbal discussions between clubs.

‘Florentino Pérez has given approval to the deal after doors closed for months. Real indicate they are ready to spend over €50m.’

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira claims Real Madrid are ‘getting closer’ to landing Rodri, who has already ‘agreed’ personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Schira claimed on X: ‘Excl. – #Rodri is getting closer to #RealMadrid from #ManchesterCity for €60M. Already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2030 between Blancos and the midfielder, who has turned down #MCFC’s bid to extend.

‘Florentino Perez is pushing to sign Rodri ASAP.’

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Man City ‘one step away’ from signing Ayyoub Bouaddi

Schira has also reported that the Premier League outfit are now ‘one step away’ from signing Bouaddi as a replacement for Rodri.

Schira added on X: ‘Excl. – Ayyoub #Bouaddi is one step away to sign for #ManchesterCity from #Lille. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031.’

Romano, meanwhile, has stated via his latest YouTube video that Bouaddi ‘is coming’ to Man City, who reportedly intend to invest ‘more than’ 80 million euros (£68m) to sign the midfielder.

He has also acknowledged that a deal is not yet completed, though “conversations are advancing very well”.

On X, Romano has intimated that there should be further developments with Bouaddi on Thursday.

Romano said: ‘Manchester City are accelerating to get Ayyoub Bouaddi deal done with talks to progress today.

‘The agreement between #MCFC and Lille, closer as well as on personal terms with Ayyoub Bouaddi’s camp.’

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