Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool trying to sign Bradley Barcola and points out glaring flaw

Jamie Carragher has given his take on Liverpool trying to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain and has said that the winger is not the one to replace Mohamed Salah.

With Barcola informing PSG that he will not sign a new contract, Liverpool are pressing ahead in their quest to sign the France international winger.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an offer of a total of €150m (£128.5m) for Barcola.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also said that Barcola wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Romano said about Barcola, Liverpool and PSG on his YouTube channel this week: “Basically, the situation is that Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool have Barcola as a top priority.

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“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola loves Liverpool project and is very tempted about the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

“So, there is no doubt that personal terms can be agreed.

“There will be no problem, no issue, but, as of today, they have yet to reach an agreement on the numbers.

“They will start soon.

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“I don’t see any issue, I don’t see any problems.

“Again, Barcola is tempted by Liverpool, and because this story has been reported here several times, so Liverpool want the player.

“The only news from the recent days is that Barcola will not put pen to paper, will not sign any new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

“And this is obviously facilitating his exit, but still you need to put a lot of money into Paris Saint-Germain pockets, and so we have to see what’s going to happen in the club-to-club negotiations.

“PSG will not make things easy in terms of money.

“Obviously, they consider Barcola a fantastic player.

“Basically, the whole European top clubs are looking for wingers.

“Barcola is young, is a serial winner, is a top talent is a top player, so PSG will ask for a lot of money.

“So, it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide how much they can invest, if they can match valuations.

“On personal terms, don’t expect any problems, but for sure, Liverpool are going to work hard in the next days, in the next weeks to understand what can happen there.”

While Liverpool fans will be delighted with the ongoing development regarding Barcola, Carragher does not seem to be overly keen.

The former Liverpool defender has pointed out that Barcola is a left winger and has highlighted the need for Andoni Iraola’s side to sign a right-winger before the summer transfer window closes.

Mohamed Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season, and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have yet to sign a right-winger to replace the Egyptian legend.

Jamie Carragher’s verdict on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

Carragher posted on X in response to a question from Sky Sports about whether Barcola is the player to replace Salah: “No he plays on the opposite flank! LFC currently have three players who could play from the left in Rio/Gakpo/Wirtz & no one who plays from the right”

The Sky Sports pundit added: “Forgot Munoz as well!!!!!!”

A Liverpool fan responded to Carragher’s comments by saying: “Rio will be moved to the right.

“Wirtz will be the 10 and Gakpo will be a rotation option, also gives us a chance to be more fluid in attack.

“Won’t replace Salah like for like but can make his creative numbers up through the 3 behind Isak who will have to make up the goals”

Carragher replied: “Well Rio has always played from the left so that’s obviously his best position, Gakpo should move really but who knows, I’m interested to see where Wirtz plays, if he’s 10 Dom plays CM

“I’m not sure about that. Need a right winger desperately!”

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