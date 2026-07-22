Ayyoub Bouaddi has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

According to reports, Manchester City are ‘set to agree’ new contracts with two key players, while they are ‘confident’ of landing Ayyoud Bouaddi.

Unsurprisingly, Man City have been busy in this summer’s transfer market as they look to build a strong squad ahead of their first season under Enzo Maresca, who has replaced Pep Guardiola.

So far this summer, Man City have signed Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga, Mathys Detourbet and Pierce Charles.

The Premier League outfit are also not done in the transfer market, with Lille and Morocco star Bouaddi emerging as a major target to be their next signing.

The teenage midfielder was one of the breakout stars at this summer’s World Cup, and several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for him in this window.

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Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Bouaddi, but a report from journalist Nicolo Schira this week claimed he has reached an agreement with Man City over personal terms.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle for a contract until 2031 between Ayyoub #Bouaddi and #ManchesterCity, which are now in talks to try to sign him from #Lille.

‘#MCFC are pushing to anticipate two other top European clubs, which are interested in the Moroccan player.’

Now, talkSPORT are reporting that Man City are ‘confident of reaching a deal’ with Lille to sign Bouaddi, who is valued at around £85m.

The report explains:

‘The teenage sensation had previously held talks with Arsenal and Liverpool, while Chelsea were among those tracking him. ‘However, it’s Man City who believe they are close to a deal, with Lille understood to be wanting £85.3million for their star. And it is believed that City will not to be loaning Bouaddi back to the Ligue 1 side to continue his development.’

READ MORE: One World Cup player for every Premier League club including Kone to Man Utd



Man City to ‘agree’ new contracts with two key stars

Man City have also been working to tie key players to new contracts, and they announced on Wednesday that Phil Foden has penned a new long-term deal.

Now, The Athletic are reporting that Abdukodir Khusanov and Jeremy Doku are ‘set to agree’ new deals.

The report claims:

‘Abdukodir Khusanov and Jeremy Doku are both set to agree terms on new Manchester City contracts until 2031. ‘[Khusanov’s] existing deal is due to expire in 2029 but confirmation of the new agreement is expected shortly. The extension for Doku, who scored eight goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances for City last term, is expected to arrive later.’

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