Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘close to finalising’ another signing, while they have made a fresh move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils have been busy in this summer’s transfer window, having made four signings ahead of next season.

So far this summer, Michael Carrick’s side have landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson.

And United remain in the market for more additions, with club chiefs set to recruit another new midfielder, left winger, striker and/or left-back this summer.

But after signing Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd are now on the brink of recruiting another youngster from a Premier League rival.

Now, Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Red Devils are ‘close to finalising’ a deal to sign ‘exciting midfielder David Eze from arch-rivals Manchester City.

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The report explains:

‘Eze, 16, is set to leave City this summer, and United are hopeful of winning the race to sign him. It’s understood that a pre-professional contract (outlining that he will sign with pro teams when he turns 17) will be included. ‘The young midfielder has attracted interest from European clubs. Eze has a European passport because he was born in Dublin, which gives him options to move abroad.’

Man Utd make a fresh move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Man Utd will still bring in a third new midfielder to come straight into the first-team, and it has emerged that they have made a fresh move for France international Tchouameni.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been mooted as a dream target for Man Utd this summer, but it recently emerged that he has an agreement over a new contract at the Spanish giants.

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Now, though, Man Utd reporter Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that the Red Devils have made a fresh ‘enquiry’ over signing Tchouameni this summer.

Luckhurst said on X: ‘#mufc have enquired about Aurelien Tchouameni.

‘United not deterred by reports he has agreed a new extension at Real Madrid and there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet. Mourinho planned on keeping Tchouameni but Rodri-Madrid links have ramped up since Spain won the World Cup.’

He added: ‘Tchouameni fits #mufc preferred age profile of 22-26 and is an outright No.6. United have headroom to spend significantly on a signing and Tchouameni wouldn’t command a fee as high as Premier League players while contract runs to 2028, so late(ish) contact understandable.’

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