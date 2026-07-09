Man Utd made an offer worth €120m for Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this week before the latest Real Madrid contract news, according to reports.

Michael Carrick guided Man Utd to a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season and secured Champions League football for next campaign.

Their European participation has given the Red Devils a big boost in revenue, while Man Utd will be able to attract better players than a year before.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been keen not to pay over the odds for players this summer with Man Utd potentially missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes for that reason.

Tchouameni was, by widespread reports, their dream signing this summer but Romano revealed a deal to Man Utd was always unlikely due to the huge cost.

Revealing that Tchouameni was on the verge of signing a new deal at Real Madrid, Romano posted on X on Wednesday: ‘BREAKING: Aurelien Tchouameni to sign new deal at Real Madrid soon, all agreed on contract until June 2031!

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‘Real Madrid are ready to sign soon, as @FabriceHawkins @pepealvarezzz reported.

‘Man United deal never close due to high salary and Madrid not opening doors to exit.’

But now Defensa Central have revealed that a Man Utd bid was ‘rejected on Monday’ by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with the Red Devils putting together ‘an offer of €100 million plus €20 million in bonuses’.

It was believed to be a ‘dream come true’ for Tchouameni to sign a new deal to remain at Real Madrid for as long as possible.

The report adds: ‘According to information obtained by Defensa Central, Manchester United made an enormous offer for Aurélien Tchouaméni last Monday . However, neither Real Madrid, nor José Mourinho, nor the player himself were tempted to accept it. In fact, the plan has always been to remain together for as long as possible.’

Two issues created serious problems for Man Utd – Romano

Giving more details on Tchouameni, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “So, Aurelien Tchouaméni to Manchester United. There have been many stories, plenty of news, breaking reports and secret stories, but I always told you there were two problems.

“The first one was that Real Madrid were not opening the door. The second one, and this was not a small detail, was the player’s salary.

“These two issues created serious problems for Man Utd’s dream of signing Tchouameni because, as I have always told you, he was considered the perfect player.. He was the dream target in midfield, the ideal replacement for Casemiro and the perfect player to add quality, experience and an elite mentality to the midfield.

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“One thing is a dream and another thing is reality in the transfer market. The reality was that the salary was too high, while Real Madrid never really opened the door to Man Utd. Real Madrid never told Man Utd, ‘If you make this bid for this amount of money, we will sell the player.’ That never happened.

“It was simply Man Utd’s desire to try, but it quickly became very clear that the deal was impossible, both financially and because of Real Madrid’s position.

“Now, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Tchouameni and his representatives over a new five-year contract. It is a ‘Here We Go’. Everything has been agreed between the parties. Real Madrid are now simply waiting to exchange the final documents and complete the signing of the new contract.

“Tchouameni will receive a significant salary increase at Real Madrid. Everything has been agreed.”

Romano continued: “Let me also mention Jose Mourinho. Behind the scenes, Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni. He wants players with that profile. Fighters with a top mentality, physical players who can make a difference for the team.

“He never wanted Tchouameni to leave. When Mourinho gave that interview a few weeks ago, he made his position very clear. He said that people claimed he wanted certain players out because they had created problems, but his message was different.

“Mourinho explained that he did not want those players to leave. Instead, he wanted to keep them because they are passionate, competitive players who bring intensity to the squad. That is why Tchouameni is staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract with the club.”

Man Utd have already lined up deals to sign Atalanta’s Ederson and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, while there are rumours they could add a third midfielder too.

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