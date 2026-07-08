Journalist drops seismic Tchouameni to Man Utd blow amid huge Liverpool boost

Real Madrid have decided to keep Aurelien Tchouameni but sell Eduardo Camavinga, according to a Spanish journalist, representing bad news for Manchester United yet a major lift for Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho has identified central midfield as an area Real Madrid need to revitalise if they are to get back to winning Champions League and LaLiga titles. They have signed Bernardo Silva on a free transfer from Manchester City, while Dani Ceballos’ contract has expired.

Mourinho wants Madrid to sign Enzo Fernandez, though it will be an expensive operation as Chelsea are holding out for a huge £120million.

Madrid will need to sell one or two of their current stars to fund such a deal. Tchouameni and Federico Valverde have both been linked with exits after repeatedly fighting in training, while Camavinga’s future is uncertain as Mourinho does not appear keen on him.

Man Utd are actively pursuing a thrilling deal for Tchouameni. Their rivals Liverpool have shortlisted Camavinga as an option to bolster their own midfield ranks.

Radio Marca’s Madrid reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon – who has over 311k followers on X (formerly Twitter) – has provided his information on the futures of Tchouameni and Camavinga.

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De Mon writes: ‘Real Madrid can count on Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bernardo Silva, and Bellingham as midfielders for the upcoming season.

‘The only one who might leave if a suitable offer arrives is Camavinga. And, obviously, only if the player changes his current stance of staying at Real Madrid and earning his spot.’

Camavinga still believes he can turn his situation around at Madrid and become a key player, though Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez are understood to be open to his sale.

Madrid are expected to entertain offers worth €50m (£43m) for the Frenchman. Liverpool have also been linked with other midfielders such as Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Kaishu Sano (Mainz) and Khephren Thuram (Juventus), but their fans would likely see Camavinga as the best option – and he is available for a great price.

Conflicting reports on Tchouameni to Man Utd

With regards to Tchouameni, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Madrid have yet to open the door for United to sign the 26-year-old.

Andy Mitten, meanwhile, has said on the Talk of the Devils podcast that Tchouameni is currently happy at Madrid but would openly join United if the two clubs struck an agreement, which has been backed up by fellow journalist Dean Jones.

According to Jones, Madrid are ‘opening up’ to the idea of selling the defensive midfielder, which contradicts De Mon’s update.

Spanish outlet AS reported earlier this week that United are ‘prepared to put a lot of money on the table’ to sign Tchouameni.

Further reports from AS and Mundo Deportivo claim United have offered him a lucrative five-year contract and are ready to submit a bid worth over €100m (£85.5m) next.

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