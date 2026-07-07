Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly ‘ready’ to sign Aurelien Tchouameni on one condition, while there is an update on Andrey Santos.

The Red Devils were always going to prioritise a midfield revamp in this summer’s transfer window, but this has not been going to plan.

Michael Carrick’s side need to sign at least two new midfielders in this window and they have struck a deal to land Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m, but they have missed out on other targets.

It was widely reported that Elliot Anderson was their top target at the start of this summer, but he has instead joined arch-rivals Manchester City.

United have also missed out on Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, who have joined Tottenham Hotspur in mega-money deals.

READ: Fabrizio Romano says £70m midfielder ‘super keen on joining Man Utd’



Therefore, Man Utd are back to the drawing board and reports in recent days have indicated that Tchouameni, Santos and Alex Scott are now leading options for the Red Devils.

A new report from The Athletic states that United have ‘turned some of their attention’ to Santos, though they are ‘not yet in talks’ with Chelsea over a deal that could cost around £50m.

Chelsea ‘would not block a move if suited all parties’, though Man Utd also have ‘interest’ in Tchouameni and Santos.

Man Utd ‘ready’ to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Regarding Tchouameni, it is suggested that Man Utd are now ‘ready’ to sign the Red Madrid star, though this is dependent on the Spanish giants making him available.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: £25.7m star rejects Leeds United, England star could leave Tottenham



It is also explained why a move for Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Felix Nmecha seems unlikely.

The report explains:

‘United are ready if Real Madrid decide to sell Tchouameni. The Spanish club would prefer to make sales before funding further arrivals, and United have held talks to ascertain their stance on the 26-year-old France midfielder, whose contract at the Bernabeu runs until June 2028. ‘Felix Nmecha is another option, but Borussia Dortmund sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Bundesliga club valued the 25-year-old at around €120million (about £103m; $137m).’

Fabrizio Romano has also commented on Tchouameni’s situation and explained what it would take for Man Utd to sign him.

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Romano explained: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Then the point here is on two topics.

“The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary.

“And so, that’s the first issue. The second issue is Real Madrid.

“At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd? For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”