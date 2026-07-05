Manchester United are targeting a Chelsea midfielder who the club rate at £50million, as multiple top sources have confirmed the potential pursuit.

United’s priority this summer is the signing of two new midfielders. The exit of Casemiro, and the lack of form and subsequent injury to Manuel Ugarte have made those transfers necessary.

An agreement is in place to sign Atalanta man Ederson, though the transfer hasn’t been officially confirmed as he’s at the World Cup with Brazil, and other midfield stars are in sight.

As per The Guardian, Chelsea’s Andrey Santos is currently being targeted by United.

They state the Brazilian is rated by the Blues at £50million, and he is open to leaving Stamford Bridge in search of more minutes, given he’s behind Moises Caicedo in the pecking order – who has recently signed a new deal.

Top sources confirm Santos interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United’s interest in Santos. The insider states the club have made an enquiry over him, and initial talks on the player’s side have taken place, though no bid has been made as yet.

However, Chelsea don’t see Santos as untouchable if a ‘good proposal’ arrives, so there is a chance that United could land him.

Fellow insider David Ornstein has also backed up the reporting by other outlets.

Writing in The Athletic, he states United are exploring a deal for the Chelsea midfielder, but there are also other clubs in the mix.

Indeed, he states there have been enquiries from ‘multiple suitors’ for the 22-year-old to his agents.

And while the Blues won’t stand in the way of their midfielder if the right offer comes in, it seems they would rather he didn’t leave.

READ: West Ham tell Man Utd of two ways to sign Summerville with cost much lower than reported

Indeed, Ornstein states Santos is valued highly at Stamford Bridge, though he is one of the players they would consider selling.

For the Brazilian’s part, it’s said he wants to break into the Chelsea starting XI, though he is seemingly realistic about his prospects.

Santos played 27 games in the Premier League last season, scoring just once, while he also made a handful of appearances in other competitions, starting often in the League Cup and FA Cup.

The final two rounds of the latter competition were the only games Santos did not start in it last term, showing that once Chelsea had advanced to a good spot, they were happy to prioritise other players.

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