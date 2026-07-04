A clause in the contract of Crysencio Summerville means the West Ham winger can be signed for less than what’s being reported, and Manchester United have two ways of striking this deal.

Man Utd’s intentions for the rest of the summer transfer window – at least with regards to arrivals – are signing two more midfielders and a left winger.

The latter move may hinge on first finding a buyer for Marcus Rashford on the back of his permanent switch to Barcelona falling through.

In any case, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, recently revealed Man Utd had opened club-to-club talks with West Ham for the signing of Summerville.

The Dutch winger, 24, possesses blistering pace and the crucial ability to beat his marker in one-v-one situations.

Man Utd are suitably impressed with the right-footer, and reports far and wide have talked up a deal worth £50m.

However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed on a secret clause in Summerville’s contract that means the wide man can be signed for a lower fee.

Man Utd can sign Crysencio Summerville for £40m

A relegation clause was reportedly inserted into Summerville’s deal upon joining the Hammers from Leeds United in 2024.

On the open market, West Ham would be demanding £70m for the player, but due to the clause, a deal can be struck for just £40m, which is £10m less than the £50m figure that is being touted across the media.

The caveat there, according to TEAMtalk’s sources, is West Ham will demand the £40m be paid up front and in full. There is no scope for paying the £40m in structured payments or with the aid of add-ons.

Alternatively, it’s also been revealed West Ham will accept a buying club paying the transfer fee in structured payments, but only if the overall package is worth more than £40m.

Put simply, Man Utd can sign Summerville by paying £40m in one go, or by paying slightly more to spread the payments over a number of years.

West Ham are reluctant to lose too many more of their best players on the back of netting £85m for Mateus Fernandes.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Jose Mourinho reaches decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool or Man Utd

* Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘terms agreed’ with midfielder but INEOS ‘want to pay less than’ £75m

* Bournemouth tell Man Utd whether they’re selling Alex Scott after ‘direct contact’

However, Summerville is a player who is expected to depart, and it should not be difficult to convince the winger to change clubs.

TEAMtalk brought news of Summerville being among the group of West Ham stars who’ve seen their salaries slashed after the club were relegated to the Championship.

As it stands, Man Utd are prioritising the midfield moves, but the Summerville move does look there for the making if they desire it and it won’t cost as much as most outlets will have you believe.