Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd already have personal terms “agreed” with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba “who’s still there” as a target.

The Red Devils have made signing two or three new midfielders their top priority this summer after losing Casemiro on a free transfer this summer.

Michael Carrick’s success as interim head coach in the second half of the season, before being given the permanent role, has done a lot to boost their cash reserves and reputation ahead of the summer.

Carrick and Man Utd can now offer players Champions League football and a steady ship but INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still reluctant to overpay for players.

Interest in Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes has come and gone with the duo joining Man City and Tottenham respectively after Man Utd were unwilling to compete.

And now Jacobs has hinted that Man Utd could go back in for Brighton midfielder Baleba, who they attempted to sign a year ago, with personal terms already in the bag.

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Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast: “You have Carlos Baleba who’s still there. If Man United revisit that deal, the player wants Manchester United. Terms were agreed with the player last summer, but it depends on if Man United want to rekindle that deal now they’ve missed out on other targets, and it’s also contingent on Brighton not turning around and saying Elliot Anderson, 116million, and so on, Mateus Fernandes, 5 million, and pointing to a number that starts with a one and has two zeros on it, because Man United’s valuation of Carlos Baleba last summer was 75million.

“That was when Baleba was peak interest, peak form, now he’s coming off the back of a less consistent season, a couple of injuries, and Manchester United, if they were to go for Baleba, would want to pay less than they were willing to pay last summer. Brighton are always tough negotiators.”

Ferdinand: ‘Baleba makes real sense’ for Man Utd

Speaking earlier this year, Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand gave his blessing to a deal for Baleba as the former centre-back reckons a transfer would make “real sense” this summer.

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Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “Baleba is a serious talent, no doubt. He’s fearless on the ball, drives forward with confidence, and already shows maturity in how he reads danger and transitions play. What stands out is his aggression in duels and recovery speed — he wins the ball and actually does something progressive with it. That’s key in today’s Premier League.

“If you’re looking at a long-term replacement for Casemiro, Baleba makes real sense. He’s got more legs, more mobility, and fits a high-intensity system better right now. Compared to Aurélien Tchouaméni, Baleba offers more dynamism and ball-carrying in transitions. And over Anderson, he’s far more disciplined and defensively reliable. He might not have the experience yet, but profile-wise, he’s exactly what modern midfield demands.”

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