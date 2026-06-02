Tottenham are now ahead of Man Utd in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs and the Red Devils are both looking for reinforcements in midfield over the summer as they look to better their performance next season.

It is not yet clear whether Tottenham will bring defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha back to north London after their buy-out clause in their loan deal with Bayern Munich expired.

Man Utd are definitely in the market for at least two, possibly three, midfielders with Casemiro leaving the club and Manuel Ugarte up for sale this summer.

Brighton star Baleba has been linked with a move to Man Utd for a few transfer windows now and Fabrizio Romano recently explained the Cameroon international’s situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration.

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“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.

“In August 2025, Manchester United had an agreement in principle with Baleba on personal terms. The player was keen on the move, but Brighton refused to sell.

“The same situation occurred again in January. At that time, Manchester United indicated that they could revisit the deal in the summer of 2026.”

Romano added: “Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

READ: Romano confirms Tottenham ‘deal on’ for third signing as Spurs look to hijack Lazio transfer

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

Tottenham: De Zerbi ‘might feel he can get the best out of him’

But now Football Insider claims that Tottenham ‘now lead’ Man Utd in the race to sign the Brighton midfielder with Roberto De Zerbi his former manager now at Spurs.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown said: “I was disappointed by Baleba this season.

“The first time I saw him, I thought he was a really promising talent, and from what I’m told there were clubs including Man United who thought the same.

“He’s still a talented player, don’t get me wrong, but his performances have dropped off massively and I’m led to believe Man United’s interest is not as strong.

“Tottenham could be tempted to make a move, though, and if clubs are dropping out of the race then it might give them a better opportunity.

“De Zerbi has worked with him before and might feel he can get the best out of him and get him back to playing at his top level again.

“They’re going to need to strengthen, Tottenham, and it’s going to be difficult because of the position they’re in, but if the manager can attract players that will be a boost.”

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