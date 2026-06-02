Real Madrid will sign a right-back this summer and have fixed their gaze on Tottenham ace, Pedro Porro, with Fabrizio Romano now revealing what happens next after Roberto De Zerbi intervened.

Real Madrid and Tottenham both endured nightmare campaigns last season, with the former experiencing a rare trophyless season and the latter coming close to relegation.

Thankfully for those of a Spurs persuasion, disaster was avoided thanks in large part to De Zerbi and the impact he made following his mid-season appointment.

Both clubs are keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s omnishambles, with Tottenham already mapping out several moves in the market.

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi will both arrive via free agency, while a potentially record-breaking move for Manchester City winger, Savinho, is ON, as far as Fabrizio Romano is concerned.

And according to the transfer guru, Tottenham have work to do in protecting one of their best players from Real Madrid and former boss, Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid want Pedro Porro

Taking to X, he revealed Real Madrid ‘plan to sign a right-back this summer’ before naming Porro as a confirmed target at the Bernabeu.

Romano subsequently provided a more detailed update on his YouTube channel, in which he revealed Spurs boss De Zerbi has already intervened and if getting his way, Porro will stay put.

“On this, let me mention to you that Real Madrid have started entering into the right-backs market,” began Romano. “And here we have the link with Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro is one of the players appreciated by Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Tottenham, despite the rumours we had also Manchester City, Tottenham don’t want to sell the player.

De Zerbi ‘closes doors’ to Tottenham sale

“Tottenham want Pedro Porro to stay. Roberto De Zerbi sees Pedro Porro as one of the crucial pieces of his squad to restart the Tottenham project in the best way possible.

“So, at the moment, Tottenham are closing doors for Pedro Porro.”

With the Porro route closed as far as Spurs are concerned, Romano named Ivan Fresneda (Sporting CP) and Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) as being on Real’s radar too.

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Both Porro and Dumfries have also been linked with Liverpool, with the former similar from a stylistic point of view to former Reds favourite, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But with De Zerbi putting his foot down and Dumfries’ fellow Dutchman, Arne Slot, no longer at Anfield, it appears unlikely Liverpool will enter next season with either of Porro or Dumfries in their ranks.

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