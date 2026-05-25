Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed how many of his players are “good enough to stay” heading into next season.

De Zerbi arrived at Spurs last month and was tasked with guiding the Premier League strugglers to safety, and they got over the line on the final day of the season.

The north London side needed a draw from their last game of the season against Everton to survive and they earned a deserved 1-0 win, which was needed as 18th-placed West Ham did their job by beating Leeds United 3-0.

But De Zerbi did not take too much time to celebrate his side’s survival, with the head coach quickly turning his attention to rebuilding Spurs ahead of next season.

Speaking after Tottenham‘s win against Everton, De Zerbi revealed how many players are “good enough to stay” and suggested his “dream” outcome this summer.

“From tonight, we have to start to organise and to build a new team,” De Zerbi told reporters.

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“I think we have now to change too many players. We have 10, 11, 12 players good enough to stay. Good enough. Like players. Especially like people. And then we have to complete the squad with the first level of players.”

He added: “First level of players because we suffered too much.

“I suffered a lot but I think the fans, the club, the board, the players, they suffered too much. We are Tottenham and we can’t suffer like this until the last second of the last game to stay up. And I will be stronger. I will be stronger.”

De Zerbi has also revealed when he wants his “dream” squad to be completed. He continued: “I don’t want to decide alone because football is a group – sporting director, scouting, CEO – but my target now is finished to stay up.

“My target is to start the pre-season with the team I have in my dream.”

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“That’s one guy that I think they have to keep…”

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Micky van de Ven is the one player they “have to keep” this summer.

“That’s one guy that I think they have to keep, in my opinion,” Hutton told GOAL.

“If they want to build and be stronger for next season, he’s your captain in waiting because I think [Cristian] Romero will probably be off. So they need to keep these kind of guys to build around.

“If you did cash in on him and he goes to another Premier League team or whatever, you have to replace that guy and that’s not going to be easy.

“So it’s a difficult situation because these guys want to play at the highest level possible and it’s going to probably take a number of windows, I feel, for Spurs to get back to that sort of level, but they have to keep the likes of Van de Ven if they want to do that.”

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