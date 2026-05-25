Man Utd have made Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni their “dream” target for the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been in great form in the second half of the season under Michael Carrick with Man Utd finishing a comfortable third.

Man Utd looked closer to relegation than the Champions League places at times under Ruben Amorim and their results under Carrick has seen the former midfielder land the permanent manager gig until 2028.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe already have plans in place for the summer with at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger top of their shopping list.

Man Utd will have extra funds from their Champions League qualification and they are set to get some huge wages off their books too, with Casemiro and Jadon Sancho leaving, while Marcus Rashford is also expected to depart.

Romano has now confirmed that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is “giving priority” to Man Utd after he agreed personal terms – but Man Utd could find it more difficult to land their “dream” signing of Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We know that Ederson is waiting for Manchester United. There is an agreement already in place between Ederson and Manchester United in terms of personal terms, personal details.

“Ederson will be more than happy to join Manchester United. Ederson is giving priority to Manchester United. United had face-to-face conversations with Atalanta, with a mission in Italy in the recent days to line up the deal, to prepare the deal, and then it’s obviously going to be on Manchester United to decide whether they want to proceed, give the green light or not.

“Manchester United are talking to several midfielders, so there is always the appreciation for Sandro Tonali, the appreciation for Elliot Anderson when Manchester City are also there. Mateus Fernandes is going to be another big name to follow for top clubs in England this summer, so there is going to be a lot of movement for midfielders.

Tchouameni is the “dream” for Man Utd this summer

“But Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United. He is for sure a player they love. He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

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“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player. So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni. He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.

“A few months ago, the conversation was about the manager. Who is the dream target as a manager? Probably was going to be Luis Enrique, but impossible. He’s going to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and United are very happy with Michael Carrick.

“If you ask me in terms of midfielders, Tchouameni and Elliot Anderson are super appreciated. Obviously, both are impossible probably. But at the same time, these are two names that Manchester United really appreciate.

“Then we know, transfer window, you always have to be smart, try to understand the best opportunities. So let’s see what’s going to happen with all of them, including also Carlos Baleba, another name we have to include because the player is keen on the move. And then Manchester United will decide who are the midfielders they really want.”

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