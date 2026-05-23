Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given a ‘here we go’ to the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era at Premier League side Chelsea.

The Blues transfer policy in recent years has been to hoover up a lot of top young talent from around the world with players like Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez turning into world-class performers.

However, there has been criticism that Chelsea hasn’t sprinkled enough experience into their squad to compete for major honours, with Marc Cucurella speaking out on the issue recently.

Chelsea, who will have Alonso as their new manager from July 1, look to be continuing their policy of signing some of the most talented players in world football with Valentin Barco set to sign from RC Strasbourg.

Barco has already bid farewell to Strasbourg, writing on Instagram: “Today I say goodbye to this club that I really looked forward to.

“In this year and a half many good times passed, including the best of our lives @yaz.jaureguy on 03/28/2025 when Gemma was born.

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“I always left everything on the field at every game for this shirt.

“I want to thank my teammates who made everything easier for me,

“Liam and his staff for the confidence they gave me and for making me the player I am, Gary and his staff for understanding me and helping me improve, to everyone who works at the club and us they accompany and support me every day and to the fans for the love they always gave me.

“From a distance I will support them and make strength for them to always win, I am totally grateful to Strasbourg and we will be back with my family whenever we can, it is a very special place in our lives.

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“Thank you very much for this year and a half, and many successes for the future

“Thank you Strasbourg.”

And now transfer expert Romano has signed off Barco’s move to Chelsea with his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Chelsea agree deal to sign Valentín Barco, here we go! Agreement in place with the player as RC Strasbourg will let Barco go after impressive improvement this year. #CFC ready to proceed for the Argentinian midfielder from June.’

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton reckons the Blues will draw against Sunderland over the weekend and potentially miss out on a European place.

Sutton told BBC Sport: “Sunderland will finish above Chelsea if they win this and that would hardly count as a surprise.

“The Black Cats come into this game off the back of beating Everton away and another win here would secure a top-10 finish and, possibly, European football.

“That is what Chelsea are playing for too, after that run of six straight league defeats saw them fall away from the Champions League places.

“Chelsea got a good win over Tottenham on Tuesday but I am expecting this to be close, and I can see it ending up in a draw.

“Sutton’s prediction: 1-1.”

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