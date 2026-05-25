When INEOS outlined an ‘acceptable’ objective for this season of a top-six finish, this likely wasn’t how they had envisaged Manchester United achieving it. But a remarkably circuitous journey has led to this: a necessary course-correcting milestone on the way, rather than an ultimate destination.

Only two Premier League clubs have ever improved their position more drastically from season to season than this deeply transitional iteration of Manchester United. Everton jumped from 17th to 4th between 2003 and 2005, while Leicester used a 14th-placed finish in 2015 as the unfathomable platform to become champions.

Both teams subsequently finished in the bottom half in the third campaign; Ruben Amorim was instead challenged to use the unique resources at his disposal to lay far more reliable foundations and re-establish this club as a consistent top-table presence.

The Portuguese was actually sixth and thus firmly on track when he dared Jason Wilcox to sack him. But once his exit became inevitable, Manchester United averted a potential crisis commendably sensibly.

Michael Carrick was the right interim appointment. None of the realistic permanent candidates can make a more compelling case without counter-arguments either. The players, the coaches, the fans and the hierarchy feels aligned for the first time in years and there is plenty to be said for continuity here.

Manchester United even managed not to set themselves back three years in the transfer window, overseeing an excellent summer of coach-fluid recruitment instead of catering signings specifically to one blatantly doomed manager’s philosophy and style.

If Carrick’s two-year contract is geared towards stability on the pitch while structures and cultures are fixed off it, it might be a workable solution – provided Manchester United are ruthless enough if and when the time comes.

As said previously, it does all feel quite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But the Norwegian did guide them to second and a Europa League final before hitting his glass ceiling. If Carrick can do similar in laying the groundwork but Manchester United a) don’t sign Cristiano Ronaldo in an embarrassing panic time, and b) time a managerial upgrade far better to capitalise on his work, it could make the most sense of the avenues which lay ahead.

Amorim ended last season publicly pondering whether winning a trophy and shuffling through the Champions League back door would have actually been “best” for Manchester United. And the great irony is that he might have been right; losing the Europa League final and in the first rounds of both domestic cups gave Carrick the time and space necessary to focus solely on the Premier League for the entirety of his interim reign.

“We are showing in the end of this season that playing Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon,” Amorim added then, so distant an aspiration and entirely beyond this squad it seemed. Twelve awfully long months later, he has been eclipsed as manager of a more reasonable Manchester United, who are back among the stars.