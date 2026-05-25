Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from Xabi Alonso's side.

Fabrizio Romano insists Chelsea do not want to sell Joao Pedro this summer with Barcelona having to decide whether they want to “make something crazy happen”.

The Blues announced earlier this month that Xabi Alonso will become the new head coach on July 1 as Chelsea look to start competing for major titles once again.

Chelsea sacked two managers this season, with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior losing their jobs, before Calum McFarlane took over as interim boss until the end of the season.

McFarlane’s side lost 2-1 to Sunderland on the final day of the season to finish tenth, and outside the European spots, as the Black Cats qualified for the Europa League.

Chelsea will be hoping for much, much better under Alonso next season and to do that they will have to hang onto their best players.

Pedro, who was left out of the Brazil squad for the World Cup, has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, as the Catalan giants look for a new forward.

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And now transfer expert Romano insists that only a “crazy” deal would persuade Chelsea to part company with Pedro, and even that may not be enough.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What we have to expect is that Barcelona, behind the scenes, have been trying to get in touch with his agents, to try and understand what could be the magic number to make things happen around Joao Pedro. They want to tempt Chelsea and the player.

“But the reality is that, as of today, again, it’s end of May, very early. It’s a long window. It’s a long summer.

“Joao Pedro is not going to be at the World Cup, so the negotiations can be different. But in terms of Chelsea’s desire, as of today, it’s a very high wall around Joao Pedro.

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“It’s been a tough season for Chelsea, a very complicated season, three different managers. And so to let Joao Pedro go at this stage of the project with a new coach ambitious like Xabi Alonso incoming seems something really, really complicated.

“Chelsea have absolutely no intention to discuss. And it’s not about €90 million, 100 million, 120. It’s not about numbers.

“Chelsea want to restart their project with a top coach like Xabi Alonso and with top players like, obviously, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, and all the others. So this is going to be the focus.

“If Barcelona will decide to make something crazy happen, we will eventually let you know.”

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