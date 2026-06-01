Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to potentially splash out as much as £125million on three new attacking signings for Roberto De Zerbi this summer, following their struggles at the top end of the pitch this season.

Following back-to-back 17th-placed finishes and a final-day escape from relegation, Spurs are primed for a big summer to overhaul a squad that has massively underperformed, while also being beset by injuries under successive managers.

Tottenham scored just 48 goals from their 38 league outings this season, with the front three that largely finished the campaign, Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani managing only 15 between them.

The latter will be heading back to PSG after his disastrous loan stint, while there is also every chance that Richarlison will be sold as part of a major overhaul of the Spurs squad.

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Indeed, De Zerbi revealed after the season-ending win over Everton that a core group of 12 players would remain at Tottenham, with significant “change” needed to avoid further relegation scraps in the future.

Speaking after the Toffees win, the Italian said: “From tonight, we have to start to organise and to build a new team. I think we have now to change too many players.

“We have 10, 11, 12 players good enough to stay. Good enough. Like players. Especially like people. And then we have to complete the squad with the first level of players.

“My target is to start the pre-season with the team I have in my dream.”

Tottenham set for new-look forward line

While Kolo Muani, Richarlison and Tel failed to provide much end product, Spurs should still be boosted by the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert returning next season.

Dominic Solanke is another player who should be in much better shape with a full pre-season behind him, after once again being blighted by injuries this season.

But, according to the Daily Mirror, De Zerbi has a trio of attacking signings in his sights ahead of the summer window.

As our colleagues at TEAMtalk previously reported, a deal to sign exciting Manchester City winger Savinho has been reignited, with the Brazilian having been the subject of several approaches last summer and having now been informed that he can leave The Etihad.

The 22-year-old only managed just one league goal this season, having been rarely used by Pep Guardiola, but there is a strong feeling at Tottenham that he could thrive under De Zerbi.

Having only penned a new Etihad deal last summer, amid that interest from Spurs, the Brazilian is still expected to cost in the region of £60million (€69m / $80.7m), although there is every chance the north London outfit could try and drive that figure down, given City’s desire to sell.

Another player on the club’s radar, and one who would become an automatic pick on the problem left-flank, West Ham star Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers star endured his second Premier League relegation – having previously gone down with Leeds in 2023 – but enjoyed a prolific spell in front of goal earlier in the campaign, netting in four consecutive league matches. He ended the campaign with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings in all competitions.

According to Voetbal International, De Zerbi is eager to bring in the Netherlands star, who Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport claims carries a £35m (€40m / $47m) valuation, following West Ham’s final-day drop to the Championship.

The 24-year-old has more end product than Tel, who, despite the odd flash of brilliance, often frustrates with his decision-making in the final third.

Indeed, adding Savinho and Summerville would breathe new life into the wide positions at Tottenham, although bringing in a more prolific No.9 is also a top priority for the summer.

Milan striker back on Tottenham radar

On that front, reports suggest that Spurs have reignited their interest in Mexico international frontman Santiago Gimenez.

Reports in his homeland claim the AC Milan striker is open to moving on from the San Siro this summer after a troubled campaign in Italy which saw him fail to score in 16 league games.

The 25-year-old, who was hampered by an ankle problem for part of the season, was a prolific force in Holland with Feyenoord, where he scored 65 times in 105 appearances, prior to moving to Milan last summer.

While Gimenez is untested in terms of playing in England, he could be considered an upgrade of both Richarlison and Solanke, while Milan would likely demand the £30m (€34.6m / $40.4m) they paid for the player in 2025.

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There will be concerns raised over Tottenham spending on another forward with injury concerns, though, given the troubles they’ve had with both Richarlison and Solanke over the past couple of seasons.

However, if they can get Gimenez back on track, in a career that was trending upwards before his San Siro switch, it could be £30m well spent.