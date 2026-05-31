There are only two options for a Tottenham star this summer

A Tottenham star will only move to ‘one of the biggest clubs in Europe’ or remain at Spurs, but he’s revealed a return to his old side is ‘impossible.’

Spurs were without some of their best players last season. James Maddison only returned from injury at the back end, Mohammed Kudus missed a good chunk of the season and Dejan Kulusevski never featured at all, both due to injuries.

They also saw one of their most impressive players star for somebody else, as Luka Vuskovic was sent out on loan to Hamburg and ended the campaign in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

There have been suggestions from one outlet that Vuskovic could be handed a new deal at Tottenham and sent back out on loan to the German side.

However, Florian Plettenberg has revealed that won’t be happening.

He writes on X that the move won’t happen, and that there have been no talks or negotiations for it.

Further to that, he states Vuskovic himself has said a return to the club is “impossible.”

The insider reveals there are two options for the centre-back, either a long-term contract with a ‘top salary’ at Tottenham, or a move to ‘one of the biggest clubs in Europe.’

Plettenberg states talks are ongoing, presumably with Spurs to hand Vuskovic a new deal.

That he won’t be returning to Hamburg will be music to the ears of Tottenham insider John Wenham, who was disappointed at news that he could be going back there, stating he should be in the Spurs side.

He said: “If we’re going to loan him out again, I’d rather it was to a club in La Liga, or a Premier League club, ideally, I’d like him just to come and play for Tottenham, I think he’s ready.

“If we’re going to loan him again, it’d have to be to somewhere where there’s European football and to another country to continue his development.”

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The chance that Vuskovic heads to a top club, though, seems to be on a permanent basis, which would not be ideal for the club given the prodigious talent that the defender both is and could become.

Which clubs are interested in him are not mentioned by Plettenberg, but the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona have been named in pursuit of the Croatian.

Spurs see him as a key part of their future, so will hope they can ensure he doesn’t fall into the hands of another top club.

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