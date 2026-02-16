Tottenham ‘interested’ in Bayern star amid fears ‘monster’ will leave before making his debut

Tottenham Hotspur have an absolute gem on their hands in Luka Vuskovic, who is so good he could join Bayern Munich this summer without playing a competitive match for the Premier League side.

Vuskovic has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Bundesliga this season, enjoying a fruitful campaign on loan at Hamburg.

Luka Vuskovic: Spurs’ future world-class defender

The 18-year-old Croatian has been named Bundesliga Rookie of the Month on three occasions and even won the German top flight’s Goal of the Month award for December.

Not only is the teenager already an elite centre-back, but he has an eye for goal as well. He won the Belgian Golden Shoe Goal of the Season award in 2024 and scored seven league goals in 28 appearances on loan at KVC Westerlo last season.

He was an unused substitute in Tottenham‘s opening two Premier League games of the campaign and in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Vuskovic has been a regular in the Hamburg defence since September and there are rumours he could move to a top European club before he has even played a minute for the Londoners.

There is genuine interest from Bayern Munich, who are always looking to sign the best players from their domestic rivals, and Tottenham supporters fear they will lose their Croatian gem.

With Vuskovic, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero all linked with moves away from Spurs, they are weighing up their options for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked, but another player on Spurs’ radar is Bayern’s Kim Min-jae, whose departure could pave the way for Vuskovic to join the German champions.

Bayern eye Spurs’ best young star

According to CFBayern Insider, Chelsea and Spurs are both showing ‘interest’ in the South Korean, who impressed against Werder Bremen in Saturday’s comfortable Bundesliga win.

Chelsea could make a move for Min-jae after missing out on new Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet, though the 29-year-old is older than their usual transfer targets.

Min-jae is not a regular starter under Vincent Kompany and would be a wise sale for Bayern and a smart signing for Spurs.

Bayern head coach Kompany has previously been very complimentary of Vuskovic, claiming that his Hamburg loan is “ideal” for his development…potentially ahead of his arrival at the Allianz Arena.

Spurs talent Vuskovic earns praise from Kompany, Tah, Olic

Kompany said: “He’s a big talent. The Bundesliga is a very difficult league to develop as a young centre-back. You need to be physically strong.

“Having an important role at HSV is ideal. He needs to listen well to his good coach there. He doesn’t need to do much more.”

Bayern defender Jonathan Tah – who could partner the teenager from next season – has also praised Vuskovic.

“I think he is really good for his age. We have had contact from time to time,” Tah told Sky Sports Germany.

“He should keep going this way – keep working on himself, keep pushing. I like the energy he brings to the pitch – his confidence. That is something I pay close attention to.”

Vuskovic is clearly very highly rated and Croatia Under-21 manager Ivica Olic has backed him to play for the senior team at this summer’s World Cup.

“If Luka continues to perform so well for HSV and his country and stays healthy, I’m convinced he will be at the World Cup,” Olic said.

“He was carefully developed, loaned to Poland and Belgium. And the loan from Tottenham to my former club also makes a lot of sense. A lot of things were done right. That’s how you develop talent. But it’s important that he continues to play well.

“Luka is a down-to-earth boy who is very mature for his age, both on and off the pitch. He lives and loves football. You can feel that in every training session, in every game. He always gives 100%.”

His Hamburg team-mates know how special Vuskovic is as well.

Hamburg’s Miro Muheim said: “He’s a monster, for sure. I don’t think he lost a single header. He’s doing a great job. The boy is a superb footballer and is helping us tremendously.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes said: “When you see Luka, how he always goes for headers as a flexible player, that was something you need in games like this. This aerial dominance he has, this presence. It’s simply something that’s good for us.”

