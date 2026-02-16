Man Utd urged to rectify ‘devastating’ mistake as they ‘accelerate’ McTominay transfer

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham insists that the Red Devils should attempt to re-sign Scott McTominay if he returns to the Premier League.

The Red Devils allowed McTominay to leave Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 as Man Utd looked to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

McTominay helped Napoli win their fourth Scudetto in his first season at the club as he contributed 12 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A appearances from midfield.

The Scotland international has been in good form this term too with ten goals and three assists in 31 matches in all competitions for Napoli.

And there have been reports that Man Utd are looking to bring him back to Old Trafford with one outlet claiming last week that the Red Devils are ‘accelerating’ talks to sign the Scot.

The report added: ‘Sources close to the deal indicate that the coming weeks will be decisive. If SSC Napoli manages to convince Scott McTominay with a solid project and improved terms, the Italian club will secure continuity in its midfield. Otherwise, the stage will be set for Manchester United to make a move.’

And now former Man Utd striker Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to re-sign McTominay if they get the chance after their big transfer mistake.

Sheringham told MrQ: “I’m devastated to see Scott McTominay performing so well somewhere else. Manchester United could do with Scott McTominay right this minute.

“When he left Manchester United, I wasn’t happy. Scott McTominay is one of those players who digs in when things aren’t going quite so well and makes things happen.

“I think that’s exactly what you need when you’re struggling. To see him doing so well at Napoli just makes it even more of a bad move on Manchester United’s part, but I am delighted for him on a personal level that he’s doing so well in Italy.

“If he comes back to England, then there’s no way Manchester United can miss out on him. He simply cannot come back to the Premier League without going to Manchester United.

“That would be a travesty. That cannot happen. If he’s coming back to the Premier League, then he has to go to Old Trafford.”

But former Man Utd player Gordon Strachan insists that McTominay shouldn’t “retrace his steps” and should avoid a return to Old Trafford.

Strachan told BetVictor: “I don’t think Scott McTominay should retrace his steps.

“I think he has to go into a system that allows him to be the midfield player who gets into the box without too many touches.

“I think that’s what he fell upon at Napoli, a system that suits him to be free to just get in the box. Would Manchester United play like that?

“Because you’ve got Bruno Fernandes playing as a number 10 now, and they’ve got to change Fernandes for anybody else, I doubt it.

“They’ve got to have the other players who are more set to a certain extent, but Bruno gets forward, even Casemiro gets forward.

“But does he like going back there, McTominay, taking the ball from the back four, and playing from there and running from there?

“Or does he prefer being 30 yards further up the pitch, waiting for crosses, doing edge-of-the-box stuff? It’s got to be a system that suits him.

“I don’t know where he thinks it would be the nicest place to play, to be honest with you. But the good thing about it is that his performances allow him to have these choices.”