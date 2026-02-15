Scott McTominay has been linked with a return to Man Utd.

According to reports, Napoli standout Scott McTominay has decided his ‘priority’ after it emerged that Manchester United were ‘accelerating’ to re-sign him.

McTominay was sold by Man Utd to Napoli for around £25m during the 2024 summer transfer window, and he has been a revelation for the Serie A giants.

The Scotland international was one of United‘s better players during their dire 2023/24 campaign, but he was offloaded to raise funds for their rebuild.

With the benefit of hindsight, this feels like a mistake as McTominay helped Napoli win Serie A last season and has continued to shine this season. He has impressed from a more advanced role and has been in negotiations with Napoli over a new and improved contract.

With McTominay’s agent presumably haggling with Napoli over his new contract, it’s hardly surprising that he has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League.

The timing of this is no coincidence, as a potential transfer is likely being used as a bargaining chip, with the possibility of a return to Man Utd used to get him a better deal.

Earlier this week, it was reported that McTominay ‘dreams of returning’ to the Premier League at some stage and Man Utd are ‘leading the way’ for his services.

Another report has subsequently claimed that Man Utd are ‘accelerating’ to re-sign McTominay, who is ‘motivated’ by a move back to the Premier League.

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira has cleared up the situation, claiming McTominay’s current ‘priority’ is signing a new contract.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Talks are progressing well for Scott #McTominay’s contract extension with #Napoli.

‘Offered a new deal until 2030 + option for 2031 and an increase in salary. McTominay has already received two important bids from Premier League and Saudi Clubs but his priority is staying.’

Earlier this month, Napoli’s global business development officer Leonardo Giammarioli admitted that he is concerned about McTominay’s future at the club.

“Of course I’m worried [that McTominay could leave],” Giammarioli said.

“But ultimately, especially Scott, who’s a very nice guy, we’re happy if he gets to the next level in a couple of years – maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it.

“Look at Stuttgart, they wanted to keep Nick Woltemade, but when such an offer comes in, there’s not much you can do, when the player wants to go and money is important.”

