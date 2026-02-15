Wayne Rooney has admitted he would return to management if the right opportunity arises, while reiterating he would accept a role at Manchester United or Everton in any capacity.

The former Man United captain was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked whether he sees himself back in the dugout.

“I would go back if the right opportunity came up. I’m not in a rush.”

Rooney was then asked directly if he would work as an assistant.

“100% yeah. I got asked this a few weeks ago about whether I’d go back to United in a different role.

“Of course I would. Probably the only two clubs I’d go back to [not as a manager] are Everton and United because they’re the two clubs which are close to my heart.”

Those comments follow similar remarks made last month after Michael Carrick was appointed Manchester United’s interim head coach.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer. I’m not begging for a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

Carrick has since overseen an unbeaten run in charge, easing the pressure around Old Trafford after a turbulent spell.

Rooney has not been involved in the set-up, but his comments make clear he would consider a return if approached.

His managerial record has been mixed since retiring as a player in 2021. Rooney took charge of Derby County immediately after hanging up his boots and kept them competitive despite severe financial sanctions before relegation followed the next season.

He then moved to MLS side D.C. United, where he failed to secure a playoff place across two campaigns.

A return to England with Birmingham City ended after two wins in 15 games, and his spell at Plymouth Argyle also concluded early after a difficult run of results.

Rooney has not taken another job since leaving Plymouth in December 2024, instead working in punditry across television and podcast platforms.

Despite that, he has made clear that management remains part of his plans.

His openness to a supporting role is also notable given his previous insistence on leading projects himself.

