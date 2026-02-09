Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney thinks Tottenham Hotspur are “definitely” in a “relegation battle”, while he has offered his thoughts on Thomas Frank.

Spurs are coming off another damaging weekend as they suffered a deserved 2-0 loss against Manchester United and have lost Cristian Romero for four games following his red card.

The north London side are now winless in seven Premier League games and have slipped to 15th in the table. They are also only six points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United.

Tottenham have reached the Champions League knockout stages, but they have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while their form and performances in the Premier League have been shambolic.

Now, Rooney has explained why he thinks Spurs are “definitely” in a fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

“You’d have to say they are [in a relegation battle] with their current form,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“West Ham have been in form, Nottingham Forest pick up results here and there.

“You can’t think that they’re not in a relegation battle where they are. I think they’ll definitely be looking over their shoulders.”

Rooney also commented on Romero’s red card, claiming it was a “bit harsh”.

“I can see why it’s been given but I think it’s a little bit harsh,” said Rooney.

“Sometimes you lose your head at times. And I think he’s done that throughout his time at Tottenham.”

He added: “What doesn’t help is comments in the week before about the lack of players Tottenham have.

“He clearly speaks his mind as well. But unfortunately, you’ve got to go and back that up with performances when you’re vocal like that – and I don’t think he’s done that. All that’s going to do is bring more pressure on Thomas Frank.”

Frank is once again the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked before the end of this season, but Rooney has explained why he does feel sorry for the head coach.

“I feel for Thomas Frank because he looks tired, he looks like he’s aged 10 years,” he said.

“That’s what that Tottenham job has done to him in a short period of time. I hope they stick with him because he’s fantastic manager, but I think it’s going be very difficult for them to do that.

“And you don’t need your captain going out getting sent off on a regular basis or being as vocal as he was this week.”

