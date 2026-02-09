Neville claims three Man City ‘big characters’ could decide PL title as Terry sends message to Arsenal

Gary Neville has explained why he thinks “three big characters” could decide whether Arsenal or Manchester City win the Premier League title.

Man City boosted their hopes of winning the Premier League title at the weekend, earning a statement 2-1 win at Anfield against Liverpool.

Arsenal also won at the weekend as they comfortably beat Sunderland, with these results leaving them six points clear at the top of the table.

A significant few days are coming up in the title race as Man City will be three points shy of Arsenal if they beat Fulham at home on Wednesday night, while the Gunners travel to face Brentford on Thursday evening.

Ahead of these games, Neville has explained why he thinks three of Man City’s “big characters” could swing the title race in their favour.

“If Man City are going to win the league, they’re going to need something really special,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“For once, [they’re] not the best team. Arsenal are the best team and they have got the best squad. Arsenal are playing the best football, they’re the most consistent and they’re the most solid. But what you can never do is write off Pep Guardiola, and the likes of Donnarumma and Haaland, because they’ve got it in them.

“They’ve just got it in them to produce something. They know their way around the block, they know what it’s going to be like in that last five or six matches. So, the one thing that Arsenal have just got to be careful of is those three big characters.

“I know City have got more than that, they’ve got Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden and Rodri. They’ve got amazing players. But the goalkeeper, the centre forward and the manager are the three people who I think can win Manchester City this league.

“Guardiola’s presence, his ability to get something and win, and just continually win. He’s a winning machine.

“Then there’s Donnarumma and Haaland – just massive physical presences. They are dominant and world-class in their position.”

Chelsea legend John Terry, meanwhile, has explained why we are about to “see what Arsenal are made of”.

“Wow the title race is officially on. What a comeback that was, 78 minutes looking dead and buried in the game,” Terry said.

“Trust me, I’ve been there many times at Chelsea with Man United breathing down our necks. You look at the fixtures ahead, who they’re playing, are they playing early? Do they close the gap on us?

“As an Arsenal player you’re sitting there yesterday going okay, we’ll take a draw here worst case, let Man City pick up a draw with Bernardo Silva’s late goal. Then, all of a sudden, it’s reduced to six points.

“Also a big thing, Man City play on Wednesday night. The race could be reduced to three points before Arsenal go away and play Brentford on Thursday night. Great opportunity for Man City to go and close the gap and put a bit of pressure on.

“The title race is on with the big man Haaland stepping up with all the pressure on his shoulders delivering a great penalty. Exciting times in the Premier League, let’s see what Arsenal are made of.”

