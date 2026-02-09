Real Madrid man ‘very angry’ after Valencia win as Arbeloa tells Liverpool target he’ll ‘not wear shirt again’

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is ‘very angry’ at his continued absence from the starting line-up under Alvaro Arbeloa, according to reports.

It has been a turbulent season at the Bernabeu with Xabi Alonso sacked just six months into his time at Real Madrid after losing in the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona in early January.

There were rumours that players in the dressing room were frustrated by some of the former Liverpool midfielder’s tactics before Alonso’s exit from the club.

Arbeloa took over on the same day as Real Madrid made an immediate decision on their next manager with rumours the Spaniard could be replaced at the end of the season by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho or Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

Carvajal was in and out the team under previous manager, Alonso, but the Spain international has played just once since Arbeloa took over in the dugout.

The captain missed a couple of months from the end of October to early January but he has been fit and available for selection for over a month.

David Jimenez was preferred at right-back to Carvajal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Valencia before he came off for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is likely to be the long-term option in that position.

And Spanish website Fichajes has claimed that Carvajal is ‘very angry and could leave Real Madrid’ after failing to return from injury to ‘a prominent role’.

The report explains: ‘Alvaro Arbeloa , the current Real Madrid manager, has made decisions that have surprised both the player’s entourage and the dressing room itself. Arbeloa has opted to use Fede Valverde out of position and has even given playing time to David Jimenez, a player from the reserve team, instead of the captain.

‘For Carvajal, the message is clear and difficult to accept. It’s not just a lack of playing time, but a feeling of a complete loss of confidence from the coach. The full-back understands he’s coming back from an injury, but he refuses to accept being so obviously sidelined without a convincing sporting explanation.’

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Carvajal ‘isn’t ruling out exploring other options if he continues to be sidelined’ at Real Madrid.

Another report in Spain claims that Arbeloa has decided that Eduardo Camavinga ‘will not wear the Real Madrid shirt again’ and that he has ‘already set his price’ for the summer transfer window.

The France international is ‘not performing at the level expected of him’ and Arbeloa ‘has already made his position clear to the sporting director: if an offer of €50 million plus €20 million in add-ons comes in, Camavinga should leave’.

A report late last month insisted that Premier League side Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign Camavinga in the summer and that the Reds are ‘ready to make a formal offer’.

Camavinga’s team-mate, Kylian Mbappe, scored as Real Madrid beat Valencia and Arbeloa reckons the France international could break Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal record at the Bernabeu.

Arbeloa said: “We thought we wouldn’t see anything like Cristiano, but (Mbappe) is on track. Right now he’s the best player in the world, for sure.

“What Cristiano did looked like something out of this world and impossible to match, as if nobody could come close. Kylian has a long path, because Cris was here for many years.

“But Kylian has the qualities to follow his path. You never know. If anyone can do it, it’s Kylian.”

