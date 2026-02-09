Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet is reportedly set to undergo surgery after suffering a ‘serious’ shoulder injury, while there is an update on Conor Bradley.

Several factors have contributed to Liverpool‘s struggles this season, which includes their injury problems.

Arne Slot‘s side have been without several key players due to injuries of differing severity throughout this campaign, with the Premier League holders particularly hit in defence.

Liverpool have become weak defensively as Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have declined, while there have also been problems at full-back.

Milos Kerkez’s form has been mixed, while Liverpool are currently without Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong due to injury.

In the summer, Liverpool’s priority will be to overhaul their defence and they have already reached an agreement with Ligue Un side Rennes to sign Jacquet in a deal worth around £60m with add-ons.

Liverpool fended off Chelsea and Bayern Munich to secure a deal for Jacquet, who has emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in Ligue Un.

However, Liverpool will have been concerned as Jacquet suffered a “serious” shoulder injury over the weekend.

On this injury, Rennes manager Habib Beye said: “For Jeremy, it’s his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid [Ait Boudlal], it’s muscular.

“We’ll have time to see, but it’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Now, a report from French outlet L’Equipe claims ‘surgery is a possibility’ for Jacquet.

It is noted that he ‘could be out for a very long time’, but the reality is not too bad for Liverpool as Jacquet ‘could be out for several weeks’.

As mentioned, Bradley is also out of action as he has been unavailable since suffering a severe knee injury during last month’s draw against Arsenal.

Bradley picked up his injury by landing awkwardly during a sprint, and injury expert Ben Dinnery suspects the right-back could be unavailable for the remainder of this year. It would also be a “massive bonus” if he’s back this year.

“We’re probably looking at something that is going to head into the latter part of the year. If there’s any return in 2026 it would be a massive bonus for Liverpool, but it could quite easily stretch into the early part of 2027,” Dinnery told Anfield Index.

“You’re always concerned with regards to a non-contact injury, and the tests showed that there was bone damage as well as ligament damage. The mechanism itself suggested that it was a serious ACL problem.”