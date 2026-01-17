Liverpool ready to make ‘formal offer’ for Real Madrid star who Klopp wants out at the Bernabeu

Liverpool are prepared to make a big offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga after Xabi Alonso was sacked, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window as FSG backed Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

However, things have not gone to plan for Liverpool this season with many of their new signings underperforming as the Reds have slumped 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool mainly improved their defence and attack over the summer and it’s likely that some money will be invested in their midfield over the next few transfer windows.

And Spanish website Fichajes claims that Liverpool will ‘try and pull off one of the club’s most ambitious moves in recent memory’ with the Reds ready to ‘make a move’ for Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga.

The France international is ‘one of the names that Real Madrid wants to sell after a difficult few months’ and has ’emerged as the player coveted by the Anfield board to provide a definitive boost in quality’.

Liverpool are ‘looking to capitalise on the current political and sporting climate at Real Madrid to present a formal offer’ as Slot is looking ‘for a player who combines physical power with the ability to dominate attacking and defensive transitions at the frenetic pace of English football.’

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been heavily linked with a return to management at Real Madrid in the summer and there is speculation that Camavinga is one of the players he is looking to sell.

Widespread reports have indicated that Klopp would seriously consider becoming head coach at Real Madrid because of the scale of the club.

Football Insider correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists Real Madrid will “try to do everything” in order to convince Klopp to leave his role at Red Bull and move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure the interest from Real Madrid is there. They’ll try to do everything they can to persuade Jurgen Klopp to return to management, so you just never know.

“Madrid are such a huge opportunity for anybody, whether you’re a player or a manager…it’s hard to turn down.

“So I’m sure they’ll be doing everything they possibly can to try and persuade Klopp to come out of retirement and return to club football.

“But yeah, right now Klopp seems happy with his role, what he’s doing with Red Bull at the minute. It would take a big, attractive offer to convince him to return to football management.”

