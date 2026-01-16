Klopp ‘painful sale’ at Real Madrid is key to landing Chelsea star who ‘expresses desire’ to leave

The futures of Vinicius Junior and Enzo Fernandez could be linked.

Chelsea are ‘willing to accept a swap deal’ for Enzo Fernandez if Real Madrid include Vinicius Junior as the player going in the other direction, according to reports.

Los Blancos opted to sack Xabi Alonso on Monday after Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid are also trailing Barcelona in La Liga by four points and there had been rumours of discontent at Alonso’s management in the dressing room.

The Spanish giants immediately appointed Arbeloa to take over but that hasn’t stopped rumours that Real Madrid could appoint another coach in the summer.

There have been rumours for a while that former Liverpool boss Klopp could be a contender to take over from Alonso and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Tuesday that Klopp would give the Real Madrid job ‘serious consideration’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Jürgen #Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again. Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

There have been reports that, as well as the players Klopp wants to bring in, the German has demanded that the La Liga giants sell Vinicius Junior in the summer.

Klopp ‘would demand a painful sale’ in the form of the Brazil international with the report adding: ‘Klopp believes the Brazilian star causes more problems than he solves for Real Madrid and doesn’t fit his style of play. He prefers to do without so many stars and have a much more committed team that follows his instructions without complaint.

‘He thinks the number 7 is unmanageable and is in favor of selling him and receiving a significant financial compensation in return , which would be used to sign a star who can perform at a higher level and won’t cause so many headaches.’

It is understood that Vinicius ‘has become a key player in the negotiations’ between Chelsea and Real Madrid as the latter attempt to sign Fernandez.

Vinicius ‘would be offered to Chelsea as part of the agreement’ and the Blues are ‘willing to accept a swap deal as long as it meets their sporting expectations’.

The Argentina international has ‘expressed his desire to leave London and join Real Madrid, where he hopes to play a central role in next season’s project’ at the Bernabeu.

It is understood that ‘the Vinicius factor is crucial’ in sealing a deal for Fernandez and his departure would certainly suit Klopp, if the German ends up taking up the head coach role at Real Madrid.

