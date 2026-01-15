Manchester United-linked Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is on Real Madrid’s shortlist after they sacked Xabi Alonso, according to reports.

Enrique is reportedly United’s top target to replace Ruben Amorim, with Michael Carrick in interim charge until the end of the season.

Man Utd v Real Madrid for Luis Enrique

Enrique a ‘main target’ for United

Real Madrid consider controversial appointment of Barca legend

Madrid need a strong leader; United need a competent leader

Carrick beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the race to become interim manager for the remainder of 2025/26, with Champions League qualification all the Red Devils have left to play for after Brighton knocked them out of the FA Cup.

It is expected that the United hierarchy will appoint an elite manager in the summer, with Enrique among the names being linked.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is also in the frame and held talks over becoming United head coach in the summer of 2024, while Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly keen on the job.

However, a recent report from the Daily Mirror said Enrique is the club’s ‘main target’, with Carlo Ancelotti, Mauricio Pochettino and Tuchel also on their shortlist.

Enrique, a two-time Champions League winner, would be a brilliant coup for United, but he has never managed in the Premier League.

Man Utd blow as Real Madrid enter Enrique race

The 55-year-old has managed in La Liga before and won the Treble with Barcelona in 2014/15.

Despite previously managing Barcelona, a move to Real Madrid cannot be ruled out, as Enrique represented both Clasico clubs during his illustrious playing career.

According to Fichajes, the former Spain boss ‘is on the list of candidates Real Madrid is considering for next season’ following their decision to part ways with Alonso.

Los Blancos want a manager with ‘character’ and someone who can ‘manage a dressing room full of egos and exceptional talent’.

Having previously managed a star-studded Barcelona side and a PSG squad full of highly paid players, Enrique has proven he can handle egos.

Alonso reportedly tried to change too much at Madrid, which annoyed several players, and club president Florentino Perez is keen to avoid a similar situation. It is believed Enrique is the ‘strong figure’ players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior need.

The biggest issue is that Enrique ‘isn’t a beloved figure among Real Madrid fans’, having left the club for Barcelona in 1996. His relationship with the supporters was strained even further by his success as Blaugrana boss.

If he does replace Alonso, winning games and trophies would win sceptical supporters back over.

The report adds:

The debate is open. From a sporting perspective, Luis Enrique would be one of the most qualified coaches for the challenge. From a social perspective, his appointment would be a bold, even unpopular, move. But the club has made similar decisions in the past when it deemed them necessary. Real Madrid needs a manager who commands respect from day one. Luis Enrique fits that profile, even if he isn’t the fans’ favorite. In a time of rebuilding, sporting logic can outweigh emotional appeals. That’s why, despite some reservations, Luis Enrique remains a real option to return Real Madrid to the top in La Liga and in Europe.

Man Utd should appoint Luis Enrique

Appointing Enrique, should he be willing to join, would be a no-brainer for United – even without Premier League experience.

He has shown an ability to adapt, moving from La Liga to international football and back into club management in a different country. He is clearly a world-class coach.

United do not want a project manager; they want someone capable of restoring their glory days.

The issue is that they do not currently have the players to support that ambition. Enrique’s teams have included Lionel Messi, Neymar, Andres Iniesta, and more recently Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi.

United arguably have just one world-class player in Bruno Fernandes. The rest of the squad is not close to competing for the Premier League title, and it is even debatable whether they are good enough to finish in the top four.

Enrique would be required to get the best out of a fairly average group of players, which is something he has rarely been asked to do during his managerial career.

That said, managing Manchester United demands a strong personality and someone capable of handling immense pressure. Enrique certainly fits that description.

