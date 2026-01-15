Roy Keane says Michael Carrick’s wife “will probably be doing the team talks” at Manchester United as she “has got a bit of a big mouth sometimes”.

Carrick has taken interim charge of Manchester United, replacing Ruben Amorim, who was relieved of his duties last week.

Keane isn’t impressed with the coaching staff Carrick has assembled at Old Trafford and the caretaker boss was also on the receiving end of Keane criticism back in 2014 when he refused to call out any of his teammates or the manager when United fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Olympiacos in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Keane said: “[Carrick’s] interview was just like the performance: flat. He should say a bit more, have a bit more urgency even in his interview.

“That just reflected United’s performance tonight: flat, with no urgency.

“They keep saying, ‘Ah, well, next game, next game’. For some of them there won’t be another game for them. That’s the reality.’”

Keane’s comments prompted a strong reaction from Carrick’s wife Lisa, who took to X in a now-deleted post to hit back at the Irishman

She wrote: “Roy Keane what a **** says anything to provoke a reaction..That’s all..Done.”

Keane hasn’t forgotten the incident 12 years on, and couldn’t resist referencing her “big mouth” while the Stick to Football panel discussed Carrick’s appointment.

Jamie Carragher said: “Michael Carrick has had a good, decent managerial career at Middlesbrough.

“But Manchester United should not be employing Michael Carrick.

“Listen, I love him, I hope it goes well – well, I don’t hope it goes well for him – but I hope he does okay.”

Then Keane chipped in: “Well, his wife can always come in because she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes.”

Ian Wright joined Jamie Carragher in bursting into laughter before saying: “Wow. Fires shot. She’s probably just somewhere going about her business now, ‘Bam.’”

But Keane doubled down, adding: “She’s probably doing the team talk.”

Gary Neville also insisted that Carrick cannot be handed the United reins on a permanent basis no matter what he achieves this season.

He said: “I hope Michael does really well.

“But there cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond the end of this season, for the sake of Michael and the club, even if he wins every single game.

“We could be sat here at the end of the season with the fans up, with the team fifth in the table and back in the Champions League spots, and we could all be getting swayed with it.”

On possible permanent successors, Neville added: “The three that stand out are Tuchel, Ancelotti and Pochettino. They are potentially available after the World Cup.

“Eddie Howe – who has won a trophy, finished in the top four, and managed a big club in Newcastle – is another.”

“To make United an attractive club for players, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring seriousness to matters.

“If you appoint a younger manager, United will miss out on players.

“United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but someone like Ancelotti would encourage players to come.

“They need that right now, because I’m not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in.”