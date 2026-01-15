Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named four “standout” replacements for interim boss Michael Carrick, who is due to leave at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Carrick has been chosen over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim until the end of this season.

United‘s dire decline under Amorim and the head coach’s fractured relationship with club chiefs made his position untenable, with the Premier League giants opting to appoint an interim before bringing in a new permanent manager in the summer.

More tempting candidates will be available in the summer due to expiring contracts and the upcoming World Cup, but Man Utd cannot afford to get this appointment wrong.

The Red Devils also cannot fall into the trap of keeping Carrick beyond this season if he does well. Neville does not think this can be given “any consideration”.

“I hope Michael does really well,” Neville told the Stick to Football podcast.

“We could be sat here at the end of the season with the fans up, with the team fifth in the table and back in the Champions League spots, and we could all be getting swayed with it.

“But there cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond the end of this season, for the sake of Michael and the club, even if he wins every single game.”

Neville went on to name four “standout” contenders to replace Carrick, explaining why these bosses need to tick six boxes.

“Manchester United have tried everything when it comes to appointing a manager, absolutely everything,” Neville added.

“They just have to try to remove risks now. Who can handle the media? Who can sort the dressing room out? Who can handle the owners? Who plays a style of football that fans will at least enjoy watching? Who has Champions League experience? Who has big‑game experience?

“The three that standout are Tuchel, Ancelotti and Pochettino. They could all be available after the World Cup. Eddie Howe – who has won a trophy, finished in the top four, and managed a big club in Newcastle – is another.

“To make United an attractive club for players, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring a seriousness to matters. If you appoint a younger manager, United will miss out on players.

“United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but someone like Ancelotti would encourage players to come. They need that right now, because I’m not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in.”